Heading 3

Pujya Doss

september 27 2023

Entertainment

10 K-pop idols with best sense of humor

His humor is as bright and bubbly as his personality, with a knack for making everyone laugh, even himself

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Seungkwan (SEVENTEEN)

Her humor is dry and witty, with a knack for catching people off guard with her unexpected jokes

Image: YG Entertainment

 Jisoo (BLACKPINK)


His humor is self-deprecating and goofy, with a knack for making everyone feel comfortable and at ease

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jin (BTS)

His humor is upbeat and energetic, with a knack for getting everyone on their feet and laughing

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

J-Hope (BTS)

His humor is absurdist and unpredictable, with a knack for leaving everyone wondering what he'll say next

Image: SM Entertainment

Heechul (Super Junior)

His humor is physical and expressive, with a knack for making everyone laugh with his funny facial expressions and body language

Image: PLEDIS Entertainment

 Hoshi (SEVENTEEN)

Her humor is confident and sassy, with a knack for making everyone laugh with her unique personality

Image: RBW Entertainment

Hwasa (MAMAMOO)

Her humor is quirky and unpredictable, with a knack for making everyone laugh with her unique sense of humor

Image: RBW Entertainment

Moonbyul (MAMAMOO)

Her humor is bright and cheerful, with a knack for making everyone laugh with her infectious energy

Image: JYP Entertainment

Nayeon (TWICE)

Image: FANTAGIO 

His humor is aegyo-filled and adorable, with a knack for making everyone laugh with his cute antics

Sanha (ASTRO)

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here