10 K-pop idols with best sense of humor
His humor is as bright and bubbly as his personality, with a knack for making everyone laugh, even himself
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Seungkwan (SEVENTEEN)
Her humor is dry and witty, with a knack for catching people off guard with her unexpected jokes
Image: YG Entertainment
Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
His humor is self-deprecating and goofy, with a knack for making everyone feel comfortable and at ease
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jin (BTS)
His humor is upbeat and energetic, with a knack for getting everyone on their feet and laughing
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
J-Hope (BTS)
His humor is absurdist and unpredictable, with a knack for leaving everyone wondering what he'll say next
Image: SM Entertainment
Heechul (Super Junior)
His humor is physical and expressive, with a knack for making everyone laugh with his funny facial expressions and body language
Image: PLEDIS Entertainment
Hoshi (SEVENTEEN)
Her humor is confident and sassy, with a knack for making everyone laugh with her unique personality
Image: RBW Entertainment
Hwasa (MAMAMOO)
Her humor is quirky and unpredictable, with a knack for making everyone laugh with her unique sense of humor
Image: RBW Entertainment
Moonbyul (MAMAMOO)
Her humor is bright and cheerful, with a knack for making everyone laugh with her infectious energy
Image: JYP Entertainment
Nayeon (TWICE)
Image: FANTAGIO
His humor is aegyo-filled and adorable, with a knack for making everyone laugh with his cute antics
Sanha (ASTRO)