Pujya Doss

july 03, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop idols with ethereal beauty

Jisoo's timeless beauty and elegant aura captivate everyone, making her a true visual queen

Image: YG Entertainment

Jisoo (BLACKPINK):

Suzy's natural charm and goddess-like visuals make her the epitome of ethereal beauty

Image: Management SOOP

Suzy (formerly of Miss A):

With her stunning features and graceful presence, Tzuyu looks like she stepped out of a fairy tale

Tzuyu (TWICE):

Image: JYP Entertainment

Irene's flawless visuals and serene aura give her an almost otherworldly charm

Irene (Red Velvet):

Image: SM Entertainment

Known as Worldwide Handsome, Jin's classic good looks and regal demeanor are simply mesmerizing

Jin (BTS):

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

V's unique and striking features, combined with his captivating presence, give him an ethereal and mysterious charm

V (BTS): 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Eunwoo's perfect visuals and gentle charm make him seem like a prince from a fantasy world

Cha Eunwoo (ASTRO):

Image: Fantagio

Sana's sweet smile and angelic beauty make her a true visual delight

Sana (TWICE): 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Jisung's delicate features and innocent charm make him look like he stepped out of a dream

Jisung (NCT):

Image: SM Entertainment

Jaehyun's handsome features and sophisticated aura give him an ethereal, almost dreamlike quality

Jaehyun (NCT): 

Image: SM Entertainment

