10 K-pop idols with
fox-like features
I.N's doe-like eyes and charming innocence mask a fox's wit. His youthful energy and vocal prowess make him a delightful presence
I.N (Stray Kids)
Image: JYP Entertainment
Seulgi's sultry gaze and versatile talent mirror a fox's allure. As a captivating dancer and vocalist, she brings charisma and elegance to the stage
Seulgi (Red Velvet)
Image: SM Entertainment
San's intense eyes and dynamic stage presence embody a fox's cunning grace. His powerful dancing and vocal skills add a fierce edge to ATEEZ's performances
San (ATEEZ)
Image: KQ Entertainment.
Yeji's sharp features and charismatic aura exude a fox-like charm. As ITZY's leader and main dancer, she brings confidence and energy to the stage
Yeji (ITZY)
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Yeonjun's mischievous grin and agile movements showcase a fox's playfulness. His rapping and dancing contribute to TXT's dynamic sound and magnetic performances
Yeonjun (TXT)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jeongyeon's charismatic gaze and bold presence embody a fox's grace. Her strong vocals and unique charm add depth to TWICE's vibrant group dynamic
Jeongyeon (TWICE)
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Wonwoo's enigmatic aura and sharp visuals evoke a fox's elegance. As SEVENTEEN's rapper and lyricist, he contributes depth to the group's multifaceted talents
Wonwoo (SEVENTEEN)
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
Soyeon's fierce rap and sharp features mirror a fox's cunning allure. As a talented rapper, singer, and songwriter, she is a driving force in (G)I-DLE
Jeon Soyeon ((G)I-DLE)
Image: Cube Entertainment
Sunoo's sweet yet mischievous smile gives him a fox-like charm. As the lead dancer and vocalist, he adds youthful energy and charisma to ENHYPEN's performances
Sunoo (ENHYPEN)
Image: Belift Lab
Jennie's fierce gaze and chic demeanor embody a fox's sophistication. As a rapper and fashion icon, she adds a powerful and stylish flair to BLACKPINK
Jennie (BLACKPINK)
Image: YG Entertainment