Heading 3

 Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 24, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-pop idols with
fox-like features

I.N's doe-like eyes and charming innocence mask a fox's wit. His youthful energy and vocal prowess make him a delightful presence

I.N (Stray Kids)

Image: JYP Entertainment

Seulgi's sultry gaze and versatile talent mirror a fox's allure. As a captivating dancer and vocalist, she brings charisma and elegance to the stage

Seulgi (Red Velvet)

Image: SM Entertainment

San's intense eyes and dynamic stage presence embody a fox's cunning grace. His powerful dancing and vocal skills add a fierce edge to ATEEZ's performances

San (ATEEZ)

Image: KQ Entertainment.

Yeji's sharp features and charismatic aura exude a fox-like charm. As ITZY's leader and main dancer, she brings confidence and energy to the stage

Yeji (ITZY)

Image: JYP Entertainment.

Yeonjun's mischievous grin and agile movements showcase a fox's playfulness. His rapping and dancing contribute to TXT's dynamic sound and magnetic performances

Yeonjun (TXT)

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jeongyeon's charismatic gaze and bold presence embody a fox's grace. Her strong vocals and unique charm add depth to TWICE's vibrant group dynamic

 Jeongyeon (TWICE)

Image: JYP Entertainment.

Wonwoo's enigmatic aura and sharp visuals evoke a fox's elegance. As SEVENTEEN's rapper and lyricist, he contributes depth to the group's multifaceted talents

 Wonwoo (SEVENTEEN)

Image: Pledis Entertainment.

Soyeon's fierce rap and sharp features mirror a fox's cunning allure. As a talented rapper, singer, and songwriter, she is a driving force in (G)I-DLE

Jeon Soyeon ((G)I-DLE)

Image: Cube Entertainment

Sunoo's sweet yet mischievous smile gives him a fox-like charm. As the lead dancer and vocalist, he adds youthful energy and charisma to ENHYPEN's performances

 Sunoo (ENHYPEN)

Image: Belift Lab

Jennie's fierce gaze and chic demeanor embody a fox's sophistication. As a rapper and fashion icon, she adds a powerful and stylish flair to BLACKPINK

Jennie (BLACKPINK)

Image: YG Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here