Pujya Doss

January 20, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Idols with Infectious Smiles

J-Hope's radiant smile lights up the stage. His infectious energy and joyous grin make him a beacon of positivity

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

J-Hope (BTS)

Lisa's captivating smile is as bright as her talent. Her infectious charm and genuine happiness endear her to fans worldwide

Image:  YG Entertainment

Lisa (BLACKPINK)

Baekhyun's sweet smile is contagious. His warm and friendly demeanor shines on and off the stage, making fans adore him even more

Image:  SM Entertainment)

Baekhyun (EXO)

Joy's infectious smile radiates happiness. Her cheerful and lively personality, combined with her captivating grin, makes her a beloved member of Red Velvet

Joy (Red Velvet)

Image:  SM Entertainment

Sana's adorable smile is truly infectious. Her cheerful and charming demeanor, paired with a heartwarming grin, melts the hearts of ONCEs worldwide

Sana (Twice)

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Eunhyuk (Super Junior)

Image:  SM Entertainment

Eunhyuk's playful smile is magnetic. Known for his delightful expressions, he brings joy to fans with his infectious happiness and lively personality

Taeyang's charming smile is iconic. His infectious positivity and radiant grin contribute to his status as a beloved member of BIGBANG

Taeyang (BIGBANG)

Image:  YG Entertainment

Soobin's endearing smile is contagious. His genuine warmth and joy make MOA fall for him even more, establishing him as a cherished leader

Soobin (TXT)

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Bang Chan's infectious smile reflects his leadership charisma. His genuine and heartwarming grin endears him to Stays worldwide

Bang Chan (StrayKids)

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Taemin's captivating smile is timeless. His infectious charm, combined with his incredible talent, has made him a cherished member of SHINee

Taemin (SHINee)

Image:  SM Entertainment

