10 K-pop Idols with Infectious Smiles
J-Hope's radiant smile lights up the stage. His infectious energy and joyous grin make him a beacon of positivity
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
J-Hope (BTS)
Lisa's captivating smile is as bright as her talent. Her infectious charm and genuine happiness endear her to fans worldwide
Image: YG Entertainment
Lisa (BLACKPINK)
Baekhyun's sweet smile is contagious. His warm and friendly demeanor shines on and off the stage, making fans adore him even more
Image: SM Entertainment)
Baekhyun (EXO)
Joy's infectious smile radiates happiness. Her cheerful and lively personality, combined with her captivating grin, makes her a beloved member of Red Velvet
Joy (Red Velvet)
Image: SM Entertainment
Sana's adorable smile is truly infectious. Her cheerful and charming demeanor, paired with a heartwarming grin, melts the hearts of ONCEs worldwide
Sana (Twice)
Image: JYP Entertainment
Eunhyuk (Super Junior)
Image: SM Entertainment
Eunhyuk's playful smile is magnetic. Known for his delightful expressions, he brings joy to fans with his infectious happiness and lively personality
Taeyang's charming smile is iconic. His infectious positivity and radiant grin contribute to his status as a beloved member of BIGBANG
Taeyang (BIGBANG)
Image: YG Entertainment
Soobin's endearing smile is contagious. His genuine warmth and joy make MOA fall for him even more, establishing him as a cherished leader
Soobin (TXT)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Bang Chan's infectious smile reflects his leadership charisma. His genuine and heartwarming grin endears him to Stays worldwide
Bang Chan (StrayKids)
Image: JYP Entertainment
Taemin's captivating smile is timeless. His infectious charm, combined with his incredible talent, has made him a cherished member of SHINee
Taemin (SHINee)
Image: SM Entertainment