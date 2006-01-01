10 K-pop idols with longest trainee periods
Discovered by JYP Entertainment after winning second place in a Naver contest, Jihyo dedicated a decade to her training
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE Jihyo - 10 years
A middle school recruit under YG Entertainment, Miyeon later flourished at Cube Entertainment
Image: Cube Entertainment
(G)I-DLE Miyeon - 8 years
With the lengthiest training period among SM Entertainment talents, Johnny began his journey in 2008
Image: SM Entertainment
NCT Johnny - 9 years
A former JYP Entertainment trainee, Aisha now thrives as EVERGLOW's lead rapper and sub-vocalist
Image: YUEHUA Entertainment
EVERGLOW Aisha - 11 years
Jun's training with VIXX members at Jellyfish Entertainment paved the way to his current label, Beat Interactive and Swing Entertainment
Image: Beat Interactive
A.C.E Jun - 9 years
G-Dragon's journey began at six years old in Little Roo'Ra. He later trained with SM Entertainment from age eight
Image: YG Entertainment
BIGBANG G-Dragon - 11 years
A notable YG Entertainment trainee and former member of "Future 2NE1," she shares her past with BLACKPINK
Image: YUEHUA Entertainment
Billlie Moon Sua - 12 years
Xiyeon, known as the "Pledis Princess," started her Pledis Entertainment journey in third grade
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Former PRISTIN Xiyeon - 9 years
Though not currently promoting as an idol, G.Soul's 15-year journey led him to debut with JYP Entertainment
Image: JYP Entertainment
G.Soul - 15 years
Seola, WJSN's eldest member, began training in 2006 with Media Line Entertainment before moving to Starship Entertainment
Image: Starship Entertainment
WJSN Seola - 10 years