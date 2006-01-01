Heading 3

Pujya Doss

November 10, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-pop idols with longest trainee periods 

Discovered by JYP Entertainment after winning second place in a Naver contest, Jihyo dedicated a decade to her training

Image: JYP Entertainment

 TWICE Jihyo - 10 years

A middle school recruit under YG Entertainment, Miyeon later flourished at Cube Entertainment

Image: Cube Entertainment

(G)I-DLE Miyeon - 8 years

With the lengthiest training period among SM Entertainment talents, Johnny began his journey in 2008 

Image: SM Entertainment

NCT Johnny - 9 years

A former JYP Entertainment trainee, Aisha now thrives as EVERGLOW's lead rapper and sub-vocalist

Image: YUEHUA Entertainment

EVERGLOW Aisha - 11 years

Jun's training with VIXX members at Jellyfish Entertainment paved the way to his current label, Beat Interactive and Swing Entertainment

Image: Beat Interactive

A.C.E Jun - 9 years

G-Dragon's journey began at six years old in Little Roo'Ra. He later trained with SM Entertainment from age eight

Image: YG Entertainment

BIGBANG G-Dragon - 11 years

A notable YG Entertainment trainee and former member of "Future 2NE1," she shares her past with BLACKPINK

Image: YUEHUA Entertainment

Billlie Moon Sua - 12 years

Xiyeon, known as the "Pledis Princess," started her Pledis Entertainment journey in third grade

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Former PRISTIN Xiyeon - 9 years

Though not currently promoting as an idol, G.Soul's 15-year journey led him to debut with JYP Entertainment

Image: JYP Entertainment

G.Soul - 15 years

Seola, WJSN's eldest member, began training in 2006 with Media Line Entertainment before moving to Starship Entertainment

Image: Starship Entertainment

WJSN Seola - 10 years

