10 K-pop idols with mixed-race identities
Vernon, a member of SEVENTEEN's hip-hop unit, is a dual citizen of the United States and South Korea, born to an American mother and a Korean father. He moved to South Korea at the age of five and is now the group's main rapper.
SEVENTEEN’s Vernon
Image: Vernon’s Instagram
Huening Kai, BIGHIT MUSIC's first foreign idol, has a Korean mother and an American father of German descent. Raised in Hawaii, his father was a singer in China, where he met Huening Kai's mother.
TXT’s Huening Kai
Image: TXT’s Instagram
Kyla, Pledis Entertainment's second mixed-race idol, was born in Louisiana to a Korean mother and a white American father. She gained attention in K-pop before moving back to the United States, where she released a solo mini-album.
Former Pristin’s Kyla
Image: Kyla’s Instagram
Somi, a global star, is half-Dutch-Canadian and half-Korean. She was almost part of TWICE through "SIXTEEN" and became the center of I.O.I from "Produce 101." Now, she is a soloist with citizenship in The Netherlands, Canada, and South Korea.
Jeon Somi
Image: Jeon Somi’s Instagram
Lucas, SM Entertainment's first mixed-race idol, was born and raised in Hong Kong to a Chinese father and a Thai mother. He is fluent in Cantonese, Mandarin, English, and Korean, with basic Thai language skills.
Former NCT/WayV Lucas
Image: Lucas Instagram
Joo Haknyeon, born in Jeju, is the son of a Hong Konger father and a Korean mother. He lived in Hong Kong for a significant part of his life, and he can speak Cantonese, Mandarin, and Korean.
THE BOYZ’s Joo Haknyeon
Image: The Boyz Instagram
Yoon Mi Rae, born in Texas to a Korean mother and an African-American father, moved to South Korea as a child. As one of the first mixed-race celebrities to gain popularity, she has been open about facing discrimination due to her heritage.
Yoon Mi Rae
Source: Viki
Samuel, born in the United States to a Korean mother and Mexican father, was almost a member of SEVENTEEN and debuted in the duo 1PUNCH. After "Produce 101 Season 2," he became a soloist.
Kim Samuel
Image: Kim Samuel’s Instagram
Kangnam, born in Tokyo to a Korean mother and Japanese father, debuted in South Korea with the hip-hop group M.I.B. He later became a soloist and is now primarily known as a television personality.
Kangnam
Image: Kangnam’s Instagram
Nancy, with a Korean mother and an American father, moved to South Korea at six. She gained fame through "Korea's Got Talent" and debuted in MOMOLAND after "Finding Momoland."
MOMOLAND’s Nancy
Image: Nancy’s Instagram