Heading 3

Hemelin Darlong

august 05, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-pop idols with mixed-race identities

Vernon, a member of SEVENTEEN's hip-hop unit, is a dual citizen of the United States and South Korea, born to an American mother and a Korean father. He moved to South Korea at the age of five and is now the group's main rapper.

SEVENTEEN’s Vernon 

Image: Vernon’s Instagram

Huening Kai, BIGHIT MUSIC's first foreign idol, has a Korean mother and an American father of German descent. Raised in Hawaii, his father was a singer in China, where he met Huening Kai's mother.

TXT’s Huening Kai

Image: TXT’s Instagram

Kyla, Pledis Entertainment's second mixed-race idol, was born in Louisiana to a Korean mother and a white American father. She gained attention in K-pop before moving back to the United States, where she released a solo mini-album.

Former Pristin’s Kyla

Image: Kyla’s Instagram

Somi, a global star, is half-Dutch-Canadian and half-Korean. She was almost part of TWICE through "SIXTEEN" and became the center of I.O.I from "Produce 101." Now, she is a soloist with citizenship in The Netherlands, Canada, and South Korea.

Jeon Somi

Image: Jeon Somi’s Instagram

Lucas, SM Entertainment's first mixed-race idol, was born and raised in Hong Kong to a Chinese father and a Thai mother. He is fluent in Cantonese, Mandarin, English, and Korean, with basic Thai language skills.

Former NCT/WayV Lucas

Image: Lucas Instagram

Joo Haknyeon, born in Jeju, is the son of a Hong Konger father and a Korean mother. He lived in Hong Kong for a significant part of his life, and he can speak Cantonese, Mandarin, and Korean.

THE BOYZ’s Joo Haknyeon

Image: The Boyz Instagram

Yoon Mi Rae, born in Texas to a Korean mother and an African-American father, moved to South Korea as a child. As one of the first mixed-race celebrities to gain popularity, she has been open about facing discrimination due to her heritage.

Yoon Mi Rae

Source: Viki

Samuel, born in the United States to a Korean mother and Mexican father, was almost a member of SEVENTEEN and debuted in the duo 1PUNCH. After "Produce 101 Season 2," he became a soloist.

Kim Samuel

Image: Kim Samuel’s Instagram

Kangnam, born in Tokyo to a Korean mother and Japanese father, debuted in South Korea with the hip-hop group M.I.B. He later became a soloist and is now primarily known as a television personality.

Kangnam

Image: Kangnam’s Instagram

Nancy, with a Korean mother and an American father, moved to South Korea at six. She gained fame through "Korea's Got Talent" and debuted in MOMOLAND after "Finding Momoland."

MOMOLAND’s Nancy

Image: Nancy’s Instagram

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here