10 K-pop idols with most song credits

With 238 songs under his name, Ravi aka Kim Won Sik stands tall as the K-pop idol with the most number of songs under his name. Earlier in April 2023, he announced his departure from VIXX

VIXX’s Ravi

BTS’ leader continues to make headlines as he shines among the list of artists with most songs credited under their name. RM has a total of 218 songs under his name

BTS’ RM

Both Young K and G Dragon together share the third spot on the most credited artists list with a total of 175 songs under their name

Day 6’s Young K and BIGBANG’s G-Dragon

Woo Ji Ho, globally known by his stage name debuted as the leader of K-pop boy group Block B. He records himself in the books with 171 songs

Block B’s Zico

BTS’ lead rapper solidifies his name as a music machine by holding the credits for 169 songs in his name. Though ranked fifth in the list, SUGA is known for his intricate detailing when it comes to music

BTS’ SUGA

Bang Chan, leader of the super hit 4th gen K-pop group Stray Kids and Junhyung who rose to fame with 2009 boy group highlight, share the spot with 168 songs under their credits

Stray Kid’s Bang Chan and Yong Junhyung

Currently serving his mandatory military duty, Jooheon made is debut as a MONSTA X member in 2015. The 29-year-old holds a record of 164 songs under his name

MONSTA X’s Jooheon

Even Woozi’s Instagram handle has music in it, how could he not make it to the list? SEVENTEEN’s own music machine has 156 songs credited in his name

SEVENTEEN’s Woozi

Monomously known as Yongguk, he served as B.A.P’s leader until his departure from TS Entertainment in August 18. Now, a soloist, Yongguk holds the credit for 146 songs 

B.A.P’s Bang Yong Guk

At the age of 24, Stray Kids’ in-house production team 3RACHA member Changbin holds the credits for a whopping number of 143 songs

Stray Kids’ Changbin

