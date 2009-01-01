10 K-pop idols with most song credits
With 238 songs under his name, Ravi aka Kim Won Sik stands tall as the K-pop idol with the most number of songs under his name. Earlier in April 2023, he announced his departure from VIXX
Image: Ravi’s Instagram
VIXX’s Ravi
BTS’ leader continues to make headlines as he shines among the list of artists with most songs credited under their name. RM has a total of 218 songs under his name
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS’ RM
Both Young K and G Dragon together share the third spot on the most credited artists list with a total of 175 songs under their name
Image: DAY6’s Instagram
Day 6’s Young K and BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
Woo Ji Ho, globally known by his stage name debuted as the leader of K-pop boy group Block B. He records himself in the books with 171 songs
Image: Zico’s Instagram
Block B’s Zico
BTS’ lead rapper solidifies his name as a music machine by holding the credits for 169 songs in his name. Though ranked fifth in the list, SUGA is known for his intricate detailing when it comes to music
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS’ SUGA
Bang Chan, leader of the super hit 4th gen K-pop group Stray Kids and Junhyung who rose to fame with 2009 boy group highlight, share the spot with 168 songs under their credits
Image: JYP Entertainment
Stray Kid’s Bang Chan and Yong Junhyung
Currently serving his mandatory military duty, Jooheon made is debut as a MONSTA X member in 2015. The 29-year-old holds a record of 164 songs under his name
Image: Starship Entertainment
MONSTA X’s Jooheon
Even Woozi’s Instagram handle has music in it, how could he not make it to the list? SEVENTEEN’s own music machine has 156 songs credited in his name
Image: PLEDIS Entertainment
SEVENTEEN’s Woozi
Monomously known as Yongguk, he served as B.A.P’s leader until his departure from TS Entertainment in August 18. Now, a soloist, Yongguk holds the credit for 146 songs
Image: Bang Yong Guk’s Instagram
B.A.P’s Bang Yong Guk
Click Here
At the age of 24, Stray Kids’ in-house production team 3RACHA member Changbin holds the credits for a whopping number of 143 songs
Image: JYP Entertainment
Stray Kids’ Changbin