10 K-pop idols with prettiest smiles
J-Hope's radiant smile lights up the stage. His infectious energy and joyous grin make him a beacon of positivity
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
J-Hope (BTS)
Lisa's captivating smile is as bright as her talent. Her infectious charm and genuine happiness endear her to fans worldwide
Image: YG Entertainment
Lisa (BLACKPINK)
Baekhyun's sweet smile is contagious. His warm and friendly demeanor shines on and off the stage, making fans adore him even more
Baekhyun (EXO)
Image: SM Entertainment
Joy's infectious smile radiates happiness. Her cheerful and lively personality, combined with her captivating grin, makes her a beloved member of Red Velvet
Joy (Red Velvet)
Image: SM Entertainment
Sana's adorable smile is truly infectious. Her cheerful and charming demeanor, paired with a heartwarming grin, melts the hearts of ONCEs worldwide
Sana (Twice)
Image: JYP Entertainment
Eunhyuk's playful smile is magnetic. Known for his delightful expressions, he brings joy to fans with his infectious happiness and lively personality
Eunhyuk (Super Junior)
Image: SM Entertainment
Taeyang's charming smile is iconic. His infectious positivity and radiant grin contribute to his status as a beloved member of BIGBANG
Taeyang (BIGBANG)
Image: YG Entertainment
Soobin's endearing smile is contagious. His genuine warmth and joy make MOA fall for him even more, establishing him as a cherished leader
Soobin (TXT)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Bang Chan's infectious smile reflects his leadership charisma. His genuine and heartwarming grin endears him to Stays worldwide
Bang Chan (StrayKids)
Image: JYP Entertainment
Taemin's captivating smile is timeless. His infectious charm, combined with his incredible talent, has made him a cherished member of SHINee
Taemin (SHINee)
Image: SM Entertainment