Pujya Doss

MARCH 12, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop idols with prettiest smiles

J-Hope's radiant smile lights up the stage. His infectious energy and joyous grin make him a beacon of positivity

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

J-Hope (BTS)

Lisa's captivating smile is as bright as her talent. Her infectious charm and genuine happiness endear her to fans worldwide

Image:  YG Entertainment

Lisa (BLACKPINK)

Baekhyun's sweet smile is contagious. His warm and friendly demeanor shines on and off the stage, making fans adore him even more

Baekhyun (EXO)

Image:  SM Entertainment

Joy's infectious smile radiates happiness. Her cheerful and lively personality, combined with her captivating grin, makes her a beloved member of Red Velvet

Joy (Red Velvet)

Image:  SM Entertainment

Sana's adorable smile is truly infectious. Her cheerful and charming demeanor, paired with a heartwarming grin, melts the hearts of ONCEs worldwide

Sana (Twice)

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Eunhyuk's playful smile is magnetic. Known for his delightful expressions, he brings joy to fans with his infectious happiness and lively personality

Eunhyuk (Super Junior)

Image:  SM Entertainment

Taeyang's charming smile is iconic. His infectious positivity and radiant grin contribute to his status as a beloved member of BIGBANG

Taeyang (BIGBANG)

Image:  YG Entertainment

Soobin's endearing smile is contagious. His genuine warmth and joy make MOA fall for him even more, establishing him as a cherished leader

Soobin (TXT)

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Bang Chan's infectious smile reflects his leadership charisma. His genuine and heartwarming grin endears him to Stays worldwide

Bang Chan (StrayKids)

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Taemin's captivating smile is timeless. His infectious charm, combined with his incredible talent, has made him a cherished member of SHINee

Taemin (SHINee)

Image:  SM Entertainment

