Heading 3

Pujya Doss

may 22, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop idols with pretty eye smiles

Her eye smile lights up her face, radiating warmth and joy that instantly brightens your day

Image: SM Entertainment

Taeyeon (Girls' Generation): 

V's charming eye smile adds to his unique beauty, making his expressions even more captivating

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

V (BTS): 

Nayeon's eye smile is sweet and playful, making her look even more adorable and endearing

Nayeon (TWICE): 

Image: JYP Entertainment

His eye smile is full of warmth and mischief, making his expressions irresistibly charming

Baekhyun (EXO): 

Image: SM Entertainment

Jisoo's eye smile is bright and infectious, spreading happiness wherever she goes

Jisoo (BLACKPINK): 

Image: YG Entertainment

His eye smile is pure sunshine, radiating positivity and energy that lifts everyone’s spirits

J-Hope (BTS):

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Sana's eye smile is cheerful and bubbly, perfectly matching her bright and lively personality

Sana (TWICE): 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Irene's eye smile adds a touch of elegance and warmth to her already stunning visuals

Irene (Red Velvet): 

Image: SM Entertainment

Jimin's eye smile is soft and heartwarming, making his expressions incredibly endearing and lovable

Jimin (BTS): 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

IU's eye smile is gentle and heartwarming, reflecting her kind and loving nature

IU: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here