10 K-pop idols with pretty eye smiles
Her eye smile lights up her face, radiating warmth and joy that instantly brightens your day
Image: SM Entertainment
Taeyeon (Girls' Generation):
V's charming eye smile adds to his unique beauty, making his expressions even more captivating
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
V (BTS):
Nayeon's eye smile is sweet and playful, making her look even more adorable and endearing
Nayeon (TWICE):
Image: JYP Entertainment
His eye smile is full of warmth and mischief, making his expressions irresistibly charming
Baekhyun (EXO):
Image: SM Entertainment
Jisoo's eye smile is bright and infectious, spreading happiness wherever she goes
Jisoo (BLACKPINK):
Image: YG Entertainment
His eye smile is pure sunshine, radiating positivity and energy that lifts everyone’s spirits
J-Hope (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Sana's eye smile is cheerful and bubbly, perfectly matching her bright and lively personality
Sana (TWICE):
Image: JYP Entertainment
Irene's eye smile adds a touch of elegance and warmth to her already stunning visuals
Irene (Red Velvet):
Image: SM Entertainment
Jimin's eye smile is soft and heartwarming, making his expressions incredibly endearing and lovable
Jimin (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Click Here
IU's eye smile is gentle and heartwarming, reflecting her kind and loving nature
IU:
Image: EDAM Entertainment