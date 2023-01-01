Heading 3

10 K-pop Idols with the Best Fashion Sense

J-Hope from BTS is one of the many K-pop idols known for his dynamic personal style. The star was also named Louis Vuitton’s brand ambassador this year

Image: J-Hope‘s official Instagram 

J-Hope of BTS

Need some inspiration for bold and edgy menswear ensembles? Taeyong of NCT is who you need to be following on Instagram

Image: Taeyong‘s official Instagram 

Taeyong of NCT

ASTRO member Rocky’s personal style seamlessly shifts between urban cool and refined elegance. Like J-Hope and Taeyong, his style is a combination of streetwear and tailored pieces

Rocky of ASTRO

Image: Rocky‘s official Instagram 

Hyunjin from Stray Kids was announced as Versace’s most recent global brand ambassador and is set to star in his first campaign for the Italian fashion house’s Holiday 2023 collection

Image: Hyunjin‘s official Instagram 

Hyunjin of Stray Kids

There is a reason why Jungkook is considered to be one of, if not THE most, popular members of BTS. Besides his musical prowess, he is also a full-fledged fashion icon

Jungkook of BTS

Image: BTS‘s official Instagram 

A style chameleon, Jennie masters high fashion and streetwear effortlessly, setting trends wherever she goes

Jennie Kim

Image: Jennie’s official Instagram 

Confident and sexy, Hyuna embraces diverse fashion trends, from flirty to edgy.

Hyuna 

Image: Hyuna’s official Instagram 

Sunmi radiates chic elegance, always impeccably dressed with an eye for detail

Sunmi 

Image: Sunmi’s official Instagram 

A timeless fashionista, IU blends classic elegance with a modern twist.

IU 

Image: IU’s official Instagram 

Timelessly elegant, Jessica combines sophistication with a hint of edginess.

Jessica Jung 

Image: Jessica Jung’s official Instagram 

Krystal effortlessly exudes cool and chic vibes, with a touch of luxury.

Krystal Jung 

Image: Krystal Jung’s official Instagram 

