10 K-pop idols with the most followers on Instagram
Boasting 103 million followers, Lisa leads with her striking fashion sense and dance prowess, captivating fans worldwide
Image: YG Entertainment
Lisa (BLACKPINK)
With 84.8 million followers, Jennie charms with her powerful stage presence and chic style, making her an Instagram sensation
Image: YG Entertainment
Jennie (BLACKPINK)
Jisoo, followed by 78.7 million fans, delights with her elegant visuals and engaging personality, both on and off stage
Image: YG Entertainment
Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
Amassing 78.2 million followers, Rosé enchants with her soulful voice and stunning visuals, creating a strong Instagram presence
Image: YG Entertainment
Rosé (BLACKPINK)
V, with 65.6 million followers, mesmerizes fans with his unique artistry and charismatic photos, showcasing his diverse talents
V (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT Music
Jimin captivates 53.2 million followers with his expressive performances and heartfelt posts, creating a deep connection with fans
Jimin (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT Music
J-Hope’s 49.6 million followers enjoy his vibrant energy and inspiring updates, reflecting his positive and creative spirit
J-Hope (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT Music
With 48.9 million followers, SUGA shares his musical journey and reflective thoughts, resonating deeply with his audience
SUGA (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT Music
Jungkook's 48.5 million followers are drawn to his versatile talents and candid glimpses into his life, making him a social media favorite
Jin (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT Music
RM’s 46.5 million followers appreciate his intellectual posts and leadership insights, offering a unique perspective on his life
RM (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT Music