Hrishita Das

june 23, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop idols with the most followers on Instagram

Boasting 103 million followers, Lisa leads with her striking fashion sense and dance prowess, captivating fans worldwide

Image: YG Entertainment

Lisa (BLACKPINK)

With 84.8 million followers, Jennie charms with her powerful stage presence and chic style, making her an Instagram sensation

Image: YG Entertainment

Jennie (BLACKPINK)

Jisoo, followed by 78.7 million fans, delights with her elegant visuals and engaging personality, both on and off stage

Image: YG Entertainment

Jisoo (BLACKPINK)

Amassing 78.2 million followers, Rosé enchants with her soulful voice and stunning visuals, creating a strong Instagram presence

Image: YG Entertainment

Rosé (BLACKPINK)

V, with 65.6 million followers, mesmerizes fans with his unique artistry and charismatic photos, showcasing his diverse talents

V (BTS)

Image: BIGHIT Music

Jimin captivates 53.2 million followers with his expressive performances and heartfelt posts, creating a deep connection with fans

Jimin (BTS)

Image: BIGHIT Music

J-Hope’s 49.6 million followers enjoy his vibrant energy and inspiring updates, reflecting his positive and creative spirit

J-Hope (BTS)

Image: BIGHIT Music

With 48.9 million followers, SUGA shares his musical journey and reflective thoughts, resonating deeply with his audience

SUGA (BTS)

Image: BIGHIT Music

Jungkook's 48.5 million followers are drawn to his versatile talents and candid glimpses into his life, making him a social media favorite

Jin (BTS)

Image: BIGHIT Music

RM’s 46.5 million followers appreciate his intellectual posts and leadership insights, offering a unique perspective on his life

RM (BTS)

Image: BIGHIT Music

