10 K-pop Idols With the Most Underrated Talents
Often praised for his visuals, Jin's strong vocals and acting skills are equally impressive but often overlooked
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jin (BTS):
Known for his visuals, Jun is also an incredible dancer and martial artist, showcasing grace and power on stage
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Jun (SEVENTEEN):
While known for her beauty, Jisoo's acting skills and deep, unique voice add incredible depth to her performances
Jisoo (BLACKPINK):
Image: YG Entertainment
Often called the "Dancing Queen," Hyoyeon’s DJing skills and strong rap abilities are highly underrated
Hyoyeon (Girls' Generation):
Image: SM Entertainment
Known for his good looks, Donghae is also a talented songwriter and producer, contributing to many of the group's hits
Donghae (Super Junior):
Image: SM Entertainment
Often overshadowed by his group mates, Youngjae's powerful vocals and impressive piano skills deserve more recognition
Youngjae (GOT7):
Image: JYP Entertainment
Known for her cute image, Hyojung is a powerful vocalist and an exceptional songwriter, crafting beautiful melodies
Hyojung (OH MY GIRL):
Image: WM Entertainment
Often overlooked, Seunghee's vocal range and emotional delivery, along with her acting skills, showcase her versatility
Seunghee (CLC):
Image: Cube Entertainment
Known for her fierce rap, Yeeun is also an excellent songwriter and composer, contributing to CLC's unique sound
Yeeun (CLC):
Image: Cube Entertainment
Click Here
While his vocal abilities are praised, Renjun’s skills in painting and traditional Chinese dance are highly underrated
Renjun (NCT):
Image: SM Entertainment