Heading 3

PUJYA DOSS

june 03, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Idols With the Most Underrated Talents

Often praised for his visuals, Jin's strong vocals and acting skills are equally impressive but often overlooked

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jin (BTS): 

Known for his visuals, Jun is also an incredible dancer and martial artist, showcasing grace and power on stage

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Jun (SEVENTEEN): 

While known for her beauty, Jisoo's acting skills and deep, unique voice add incredible depth to her performances

Jisoo (BLACKPINK): 

Image: YG Entertainment

Often called the "Dancing Queen," Hyoyeon’s DJing skills and strong rap abilities are highly underrated

Hyoyeon (Girls' Generation): 

Image: SM Entertainment

Known for his good looks, Donghae is also a talented songwriter and producer, contributing to many of the group's hits

Donghae (Super Junior): 

Image: SM Entertainment

Often overshadowed by his group mates, Youngjae's powerful vocals and impressive piano skills deserve more recognition

Youngjae (GOT7): 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Known for her cute image, Hyojung is a powerful vocalist and an exceptional songwriter, crafting beautiful melodies

Hyojung (OH MY GIRL): 

Image: WM Entertainment

Often overlooked, Seunghee's vocal range and emotional delivery, along with her acting skills, showcase her versatility

Seunghee (CLC): 

Image: Cube Entertainment

Known for her fierce rap, Yeeun is also an excellent songwriter and composer, contributing to CLC's unique sound

Yeeun (CLC): 

Image: Cube Entertainment

While his vocal abilities are praised, Renjun’s skills in painting and traditional Chinese dance are highly underrated

Renjun (NCT): 

Image: SM Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here