Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 16, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-pop idols with the sharpest Jawline

 V's chiseled jawline complements his striking visuals, adding an extra edge to BTS's charm

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

V (BTS)

Known for her sharp features, Jennie's jawline accentuates her elegance, enhancing BLACKPINK's glamorous allure

Jennie (BLACKPINK)

Image:  YG Entertainment.

Rowoon's sculpted jawline defines his visual appeal, contributing to SF9's charismatic presence

Image:  FNC Entertainment.

Rowoon (SF9)

Jin's sharp jawline radiates sophistication, adding a polished touch to BTS's handsome lineup

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Jin (BTS)

Jisoo's defined jawline enhances her regal beauty, embodying BLACKPINK's visual excellence

Image:  YG Entertainment.

Jisoo (BLACKPINK)

Jungkook's jawline exudes power, complementing his dynamic stage presence within the globally renowned BTS

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC 

Jungkook (BTS)

Lisa's sharp jawline amplifies her fierce charisma, contributing to BLACKPINK's unparalleled stage energy

Image:  YG Entertainment.

Lisa (BLACKPINK)

Eunwoo's sculpted jawline adds to his ethereal visuals, making him a standout in ASTRO's talented lineup

Image:  Fantagio.

Cha Eunwoo (ASTRO)

 Yeonjun's sharp jawline complements his youthful yet powerful aura, bringing dynamism to TXT's performances

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Yeonjun (TXT)

Seulgi's well-defined jawline enhances her captivating stage presence, contributing to Red Velvet's diverse and charismatic performances

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Seulgi (Red Velvet)

