10 K-pop idols with the sharpest Jawline
V's chiseled jawline complements his striking visuals, adding an extra edge to BTS's charm
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
V (BTS)
Known for her sharp features, Jennie's jawline accentuates her elegance, enhancing BLACKPINK's glamorous allure
Jennie (BLACKPINK)
Image: YG Entertainment.
Rowoon's sculpted jawline defines his visual appeal, contributing to SF9's charismatic presence
Image: FNC Entertainment.
Rowoon (SF9)
Jin's sharp jawline radiates sophistication, adding a polished touch to BTS's handsome lineup
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jin (BTS)
Jisoo's defined jawline enhances her regal beauty, embodying BLACKPINK's visual excellence
Image: YG Entertainment.
Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
Jungkook's jawline exudes power, complementing his dynamic stage presence within the globally renowned BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jungkook (BTS)
Lisa's sharp jawline amplifies her fierce charisma, contributing to BLACKPINK's unparalleled stage energy
Image: YG Entertainment.
Lisa (BLACKPINK)
Eunwoo's sculpted jawline adds to his ethereal visuals, making him a standout in ASTRO's talented lineup
Image: Fantagio.
Cha Eunwoo (ASTRO)
Yeonjun's sharp jawline complements his youthful yet powerful aura, bringing dynamism to TXT's performances
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Yeonjun (TXT)
Seulgi's well-defined jawline enhances her captivating stage presence, contributing to Red Velvet's diverse and charismatic performances
Image: SM Entertainment.
Seulgi (Red Velvet)