10 K-pop Idols You NEED As Your Best Friend
Pujya Doss
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
J-Hope:
With his infectious energy and positive vibes, J-Hope is the ultimate cheerleader and fun-loving friend who brings sunshine wherever he goes
Joy's bubbly personality and warm smile make her the perfect companion for adventures and heart-to-heart talks, always ready to spread joy and laughter
Image: SM Entertainment
Joy:
Jackson's outgoing nature and infectious laughter make him the life of the party, ensuring every moment spent together is filled with excitement and unforgettable memories
Image: Warner Music Korea
Jackson:
Jennie's chic style and caring nature make her the ultimate fashionista and supportive friend, always there to offer advice and stand by your side through thick and thin
Image: YG Entertainment
Jennie:
V's quirky charm and artistic flair make him the ideal creative buddy, ready to explore new hobbies and express yourself freely without judgment
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
V:
Solar's warm heart and down-to-earth personality make her the perfect confidante and shoulder to lean on, offering unwavering support and understanding in any situation
Image: RBW
Solar:
Felix's gentle demeanor and caring nature make him a trustworthy friend who listens attentively and offers thoughtful advice, making every conversation feel meaningful and comforting
Felix:
Image: JYP Entertainment
Jin's playful humor and caring gestures make him the ultimate companion for fun outings and heartfelt conversations, always ready to bring a smile to your face
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jin:
Hyunjin's playful spirit and infectious laughter make him the perfect partner in crime for spontaneous adventures and lighthearted escapades, creating unforgettable memories together
Hyunjin:
Image: JYP Entertainment
Click Here
Seulgi's gentle kindness and unwavering loyalty make her the ultimate ride-or-die friend, standing by your side through thick and thin with a comforting presence and endless support
Seulgi:
Image: SM Entertainment