may 13, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Idols You NEED As Your Best Friend

Pujya Doss

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

J-Hope: 

With his infectious energy and positive vibes, J-Hope is the ultimate cheerleader and fun-loving friend who brings sunshine wherever he goes

Joy's bubbly personality and warm smile make her the perfect companion for adventures and heart-to-heart talks, always ready to spread joy and laughter

Image: SM Entertainment

Joy: 

Jackson's outgoing nature and infectious laughter make him the life of the party, ensuring every moment spent together is filled with excitement and unforgettable memories

Image: Warner Music Korea

Jackson: 

Jennie's chic style and caring nature make her the ultimate fashionista and supportive friend, always there to offer advice and stand by your side through thick and thin

Image: YG Entertainment

Jennie: 

V's quirky charm and artistic flair make him the ideal creative buddy, ready to explore new hobbies and express yourself freely without judgment

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

V: 

Solar's warm heart and down-to-earth personality make her the perfect confidante and shoulder to lean on, offering unwavering support and understanding in any situation

Image: RBW

Solar: 

Felix's gentle demeanor and caring nature make him a trustworthy friend who listens attentively and offers thoughtful advice, making every conversation feel meaningful and comforting

Felix: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Jin's playful humor and caring gestures make him the ultimate companion for fun outings and heartfelt conversations, always ready to bring a smile to your face

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jin: 

Hyunjin's playful spirit and infectious laughter make him the perfect partner in crime for spontaneous adventures and lighthearted escapades, creating unforgettable memories together

Hyunjin: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Seulgi's gentle kindness and unwavering loyalty make her the ultimate ride-or-die friend, standing by your side through thick and thin with a comforting presence and endless support

Seulgi:

Image: SM Entertainment

