10 K-pop idols you should follow on 'gram in 2024
Global sensation BTS shares their world through stunning visuals, behind-the-scenes moments, and glimpses into their dynamic lives
Image: BTS‘ official Instagram
BTS
Lisa's Instagram is a stylish showcase of her fashion-forward choices, dance moves, and glimpses of her vibrant personality
Image: Lisa‘s official Instagram
BLACKPINK's Lisa
Chanyeol's Chanyeol's feed is a mix of music, travel, and adorable moments, offering fans a peek into the life of this talented artist
EXO's Chanyeol
Image: Chanyeol‘s official Instagram
Irene's elegance shines in her feed, filled with fashion, beauty, and charming snapshots from her daily life
Red Velvet's Irene
Image: Irene‘s official Instagram
Nayeon's Instagram is a delightful mix of cute selfies, group moments, and the bright personality that fans adore
TWICE's Nayeon
Image: Nayeon‘s official Instagram
Jackson's dynamic feed reflects his multifaceted talents, from music and fashion to his energetic and fun-loving nature
GOT7's Jackson Wang
Image: Jackson Wang‘s official Instagram
IU's Instagram showcases her artistic side, from music to acting, and offers a glimpse into her creative world
IU
Image: IU‘s official Instagram
Felix shares his journey with Stray Kids, music, and charming photos, giving fans an inside look at his life
Stray Kids' Felix
Image: Felix‘s official Instagram
Hwasa's Instagram exudes confidence and style, with posts that reflect her music and personal adventures
MAMAMOO's Hwasa
Image: HWASA ‘s official Instagram
Eun Woo's feed combines his handsome visuals with glimpses of his acting, music, and life, making it a must-follow for fans
ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo
Image: ASTRO‘s official Instagram