Pujya Doss

june 29, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop idols you should follow on Instagram

Jennie’s Instagram is a mix of chic fashion, behind-the-scenes glimpses, and stunning visuals

Image: YG Entertainment

Jennie (BLACKPINK):

Follow J-Hope for dance practice clips, vibrant fashion, and glimpses into his energetic lifestyle

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

J-Hope (BTS):

Taeyeon's feed is filled with her beautiful selfies, music updates, and adorable pet photos

Taeyeon (Girls' Generation): 

Image: SM Entertainment

Jackson's Instagram showcases his global adventures, stylish looks, and fitness inspiration

Jackson Wang (GOT7): 

Image: Team Wang

IU’s posts include candid moments, beautiful landscapes, and updates on her music and acting projects

IU:

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Baekhyun shares his playful personality, music updates, and fun moments with fellow EXO members

Baekhyun (EXO):

Image: SM Entertainment

HyunA’s Instagram is full of bold fashion, creative photoshoots, and glimpses into her fun personality

HyunA: 

Image: P Nation

Rosé’s account features elegant fashion, behind the scenes concert shots, and her love for art and food

Rosé (BLACKPINK): 

Image: YG Entertainment

BamBam’s feed is lively with fashion-forward posts, travel snapshots, and his charismatic charm

BamBam (GOT7): 

Image: ABYSS Company

Lisa’s Instagram highlights her dance prowess, stylish outfits, and glimpses into her life as a global star

Lisa (BLACKPINK): 

Image: YG Entertainment

