10 K-pop idols you should follow on Instagram
Jennie’s Instagram is a mix of chic fashion, behind-the-scenes glimpses, and stunning visuals
Image: YG Entertainment
Jennie (BLACKPINK):
Follow J-Hope for dance practice clips, vibrant fashion, and glimpses into his energetic lifestyle
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
J-Hope (BTS):
Taeyeon's feed is filled with her beautiful selfies, music updates, and adorable pet photos
Taeyeon (Girls' Generation):
Image: SM Entertainment
Jackson's Instagram showcases his global adventures, stylish looks, and fitness inspiration
Jackson Wang (GOT7):
Image: Team Wang
IU’s posts include candid moments, beautiful landscapes, and updates on her music and acting projects
IU:
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Baekhyun shares his playful personality, music updates, and fun moments with fellow EXO members
Baekhyun (EXO):
Image: SM Entertainment
HyunA’s Instagram is full of bold fashion, creative photoshoots, and glimpses into her fun personality
HyunA:
Image: P Nation
Rosé’s account features elegant fashion, behind the scenes concert shots, and her love for art and food
Rosé (BLACKPINK):
Image: YG Entertainment
BamBam’s feed is lively with fashion-forward posts, travel snapshots, and his charismatic charm
BamBam (GOT7):
Image: ABYSS Company
Click Here
Lisa’s Instagram highlights her dance prowess, stylish outfits, and glimpses into her life as a global star
Lisa (BLACKPINK):
Image: YG Entertainment