Heading 3

Pujya Doss

MARCH 20, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Jams to Blast When You're Stuck in Traffic

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Dynamite by BTS: 

BTS's Dynamite is like sunshine in a song, lifting spirits with its catchy beat and happy vibes, bringing joy to even the dullest days

BLACKPINK's How You Like That is an electrifying anthem, injecting energy and excitement into mundane moments with its powerful beats

Image: YG Entertainment

How You Like That by BLACKPINK: 

TWICE's Cheer Up is a cheerful melody that turns frowns upside down, spreading happiness with its catchy tune and lively rhythm

Image: JYP Entertainment

Cheer Up by TWICE: 

iKON's Love Scenario paints everyday life with a sweet melody, making mundane moments feel special and heartwarming with its catchy chorus

Image: YG Entertainment

Love Scenario by iKON: 

TWICE's Fancy adds a touch of glamour to routine days, with its catchy hooks and stylish vibe, making ordinary moments feel extraordinary

Image: JYP Entertainment

Fancy by TWICE: 

BTS's Boy With Luv brings romance to daily life, with its upbeat tempo and charming lyrics, turning mundane days into memorable ones

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Boy With Luv by BTS: 

Image: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK's As If It's Your Last is a burst of excitement, infusing energy and vitality into dull routines with its infectious rhythm

As If It's Your Last by BLACKPINK: 

TWICE's Feel Special celebrates uniqueness, reminding us that every day is extraordinary, spreading positivity and self-acceptance

Image: JYP Entertainment

Feel Special by TWICE: 

BTS's Spring Day offers solace and reflection, with its soothing melody and introspective lyrics, making ordinary days feel profound

Spring Day by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

GOT7's Just Right radiates positivity and self-love, empowering listeners to embrace themselves fully, even on the most mundane of days

Just Right by GOT7: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here