10 K-pop Jams to Blast When You're Stuck in Traffic
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dynamite by BTS:
BTS's Dynamite is like sunshine in a song, lifting spirits with its catchy beat and happy vibes, bringing joy to even the dullest days
BLACKPINK's How You Like That is an electrifying anthem, injecting energy and excitement into mundane moments with its powerful beats
Image: YG Entertainment
How You Like That by BLACKPINK:
TWICE's Cheer Up is a cheerful melody that turns frowns upside down, spreading happiness with its catchy tune and lively rhythm
Image: JYP Entertainment
Cheer Up by TWICE:
iKON's Love Scenario paints everyday life with a sweet melody, making mundane moments feel special and heartwarming with its catchy chorus
Image: YG Entertainment
Love Scenario by iKON:
TWICE's Fancy adds a touch of glamour to routine days, with its catchy hooks and stylish vibe, making ordinary moments feel extraordinary
Image: JYP Entertainment
Fancy by TWICE:
BTS's Boy With Luv brings romance to daily life, with its upbeat tempo and charming lyrics, turning mundane days into memorable ones
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Boy With Luv by BTS:
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK's As If It's Your Last is a burst of excitement, infusing energy and vitality into dull routines with its infectious rhythm
As If It's Your Last by BLACKPINK:
TWICE's Feel Special celebrates uniqueness, reminding us that every day is extraordinary, spreading positivity and self-acceptance
Image: JYP Entertainment
Feel Special by TWICE:
BTS's Spring Day offers solace and reflection, with its soothing melody and introspective lyrics, making ordinary days feel profound
Spring Day by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
GOT7's Just Right radiates positivity and self-love, empowering listeners to embrace themselves fully, even on the most mundane of days
Just Right by GOT7:
Image: JYP Entertainment