may 17, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Jams to Get You Through That 3 PM Slump

Pujya Doss

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Dynamite by BTS: 

BTS's Dynamite blasts away Monday blues with its upbeat tempo and infectious energy, injecting joy and positivity into the start of the week

TWICE's Feel Special uplifts spirits with its empowering message and catchy melody, reminding you that Mondays can be extraordinary

Image: JYP Entertainment

Feel Special by TWICE: 

iKON's Love Scenario brings warmth to Mondays with its sweet melody and relatable lyrics, turning mundane moments into heartwarming memories

Image: YG Entertainment

Love Scenario by iKON: 

TWICE's Cheer Up dispels Monday gloom with its cheerful vibes and catchy chorus, encouraging you to smile through the challenges ahead

Image: JYP Entertainment

Cheer Up by TWICE: 

SEVENTEEN's Don't Wanna Cry resonates with Monday emotions, offering solace and understanding through its emotive melody and heartfelt lyrics

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Don't Wanna Cry by SEVENTEEN: 

BTS's Spring Day embraces Monday melancholy with its poignant lyrics and soothing melody, providing comfort and reassurance during difficult times

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Spring Day by BTS: 

ITZY's Not Shy injects Monday with boldness and confidence, urging you to tackle challenges head-on with its empowering beat and fearless attitude

Not Shy by ITZY: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Wanna One's Beautiful soothes Monday stress with its comforting melody and reassuring lyrics, reminding you to appreciate the beauty in every moment

Image: Swing Entertainment

Beautiful by Wanna One: 

GFRIEND's Sunrise illuminates Monday darkness with its hopeful lyrics and uplifting melody, guiding you towards brighter days ahead

Sunrise by GFRIEND:

Image: Source Music

IU's Good Day infuses Mondays with optimism and joy, lifting your spirits with its cheerful tune and heartwarming vocals, making every moment feel special

Good Day by IU: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

