10 K-pop Leaders Who Inspire Fans
Pujya Doss
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
RM (BTS):
RM leads BTS with intelligence and humility, inspiring fans with his introspective lyrics and dedication to self-improvement
As the leader of Stray Kids, Bang Chan captivates fans with his talent, kindness, and genuine concern for the group's well-being
Image: JYP Entertainment
Bang Chan (Stray Kids):
Sowon guides GFRIEND with grace and strength, earning admiration for her leadership skills and unwavering support for her members
Image: Source Music
Sowon (GFRIEND):
Suho leads EXO with poise and compassion, earning respect for his leadership in navigating challenges and fostering unity within the group
Image: SM Entertainment
Suho (EXO):
Hui inspires fans with his musical talent and charismatic leadership, guiding PENTAGON with creativity, passion, and a deep connection to their artistry
Image: Cube Entertainment
Hui (PENTAGON):
Hongjoong leads ATEEZ with vision and determination, captivating fans with his versatile skills as a rapper, producer, and leader
Image: KQ Entertainment
Hongjoong (ATEEZ):
Solar empowers MAMAMOO with her confident and charismatic leadership, inspiring fans with her vocal prowess and unwavering dedication to the group's success
Solar (MAMAMOO):
Image: RBW Entertainment
Jay B leads GOT7 with wisdom and resilience, earning admiration for his calm demeanor and ability to guide the group through both highs and lows
Image: JYP Entertainment
Jay B (GOT7):
Soyeon leads (G)I-DLE with creativity and innovation, inspiring fans with her dynamic leadership and unique approach to music and performance
Soyeon ((G)I-DLE):
Image: Cube Entertainment
Onew guides SHINee with warmth and sincerity, earning praise for his gentle leadership style and unwavering support for his members
Onew (SHINee):
Image: SM Entertainment