april 23, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Leaders Who Inspire Fans

Pujya Doss

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

RM (BTS): 

RM leads BTS with intelligence and humility, inspiring fans with his introspective lyrics and dedication to self-improvement

As the leader of Stray Kids, Bang Chan captivates fans with his talent, kindness, and genuine concern for the group's well-being

Image: JYP Entertainment

Bang Chan (Stray Kids): 

Sowon guides GFRIEND with grace and strength, earning admiration for her leadership skills and unwavering support for her members

Image: Source Music

Sowon (GFRIEND): 

Suho leads EXO with poise and compassion, earning respect for his leadership in navigating challenges and fostering unity within the group

Image: SM Entertainment

Suho (EXO): 

Hui inspires fans with his musical talent and charismatic leadership, guiding PENTAGON with creativity, passion, and a deep connection to their artistry

Image: Cube Entertainment

Hui (PENTAGON): 

Hongjoong leads ATEEZ with vision and determination, captivating fans with his versatile skills as a rapper, producer, and leader

Image: KQ Entertainment

Hongjoong (ATEEZ): 

Solar empowers MAMAMOO with her confident and charismatic leadership, inspiring fans with her vocal prowess and unwavering dedication to the group's success

Solar (MAMAMOO): 

Image: RBW Entertainment

Jay B leads GOT7 with wisdom and resilience, earning admiration for his calm demeanor and ability to guide the group through both highs and lows

Image: JYP Entertainment

Jay B (GOT7): 

Soyeon leads (G)I-DLE with creativity and innovation, inspiring fans with her dynamic leadership and unique approach to music and performance

Soyeon ((G)I-DLE): 

Image: Cube Entertainment

Onew guides SHINee with warmth and sincerity, earning praise for his gentle leadership style and unwavering support for his members

Onew (SHINee): 

Image: SM Entertainment

