10 K-pop Love Anthems
A sweet melody portraying the ups and downs of love
Image: YG Entertainment
Love Scenario by iKON
Emotive lyrics and melodies that linger like a beautiful memory
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Spring Day by BTS
A sultry anthem igniting passion and desire
Image: SM Entertainment
Love Shot by EXO
Catchy and playful, it's a confession of love with a chic twist
Image: JYP Entertainment
Fancy by TWICE
A heartfelt reflection on personal growth and love
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Palette by IU (feat. G-Dragon)
An upbeat declaration of love and admiration
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Boy With Luv by BTS (feat. Halsey)
A charming song capturing the innocence of young love
Image: Source Music
Love Whisper by GFRIEND
A soulful ballad filled with tender emotions
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Serendipity by Jimin (BTS)
A catchy track celebrating love's vibrant colors
Image: Blockberry Creative
Love Cherry Motion by Choerry (LOONA)
Click Here
Image: PLEDIS Entertainment
A dreamy, romantic melody that evokes warm summer nights
Our Dawn is Hotter Than Day by Seventeen