Pujya Doss

september 27 2023

Entertainment

10 K-pop Love Anthems

A sweet melody portraying the ups and downs of love

Image: YG Entertainment

Love Scenario by iKON 

Emotive lyrics and melodies that linger like a beautiful memory

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Spring Day by BTS 

A sultry anthem igniting passion and desire

Image: SM Entertainment

Love Shot by EXO 

Catchy and playful, it's a confession of love with a chic twist

Image: JYP Entertainment

Fancy by TWICE

A heartfelt reflection on personal growth and love

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Palette by IU (feat. G-Dragon) 

An upbeat declaration of love and admiration

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Boy With Luv by BTS (feat. Halsey) 

A charming song capturing the innocence of young love

Image: Source Music

Love Whisper by GFRIEND 

A soulful ballad filled with tender emotions

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Serendipity by Jimin (BTS) 

A catchy track celebrating love's vibrant colors

Image: Blockberry Creative

Love Cherry Motion by Choerry (LOONA) 

Image: PLEDIS Entertainment

A dreamy, romantic melody that evokes warm summer nights

Our Dawn is Hotter Than Day by Seventeen 

