april 24, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Lyric Lines That Are Way Deeper Than You Thought

Pujya Doss

Image: Source Music

Glass Bead by G-Friend

A song celebrating youth and innocence, reflecting on the beauty of fleeting moments and the preciousness of memories

An anthem of hope and resilience, empowering listeners to embrace change and face the future with courage and determination

Image: SM Entertainment

Into the New World by Girls' Generation

Delving into the struggles of youth, BTS inspires listeners to persevere through hardships, offering comfort and encouragement for a brighter tomorrow

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Tomorrow by BTS

Sung with emotional depth, Sejeong's heartfelt ballad expresses the bittersweet journey of love and longing, resonating with listeners' deepest emotions

Image: Jellyfish Entertainment

Flower Way by gugudan Sejeong

Jonghyun's haunting vocals and poignant lyrics depict the anguish of inner turmoil, expressing a desire for liberation and escape from emotional pain

Image: SM Entertainment

Let Me Out by Jonghyun

BIGBANG's introspective track explores themes of disillusionment and vulnerability, revealing the human struggle with identity and societal expectations

Image: YG Entertainment

Loser by BIGBANG

Offering solace to those facing hardships, Lee Hi's soulful vocals and comforting lyrics remind listeners to take a moment to breathe amidst life's challenges

Breathe by Lee Hi

Image: AOMG

Kang Daniel's introspective song delves into the darkness of anxiety and self-doubt, offering a raw portrayal of mental health struggles

Image: Konnect Entertainment

Paranoia by Kang Daniel

Sunmi's evocative lyrics explore the complexities of relationships, navigating the blurred lines between love and obsession with haunting allure

Borderline by Sunmi

Image: Abyss Company

BTS's introspective track delves into feelings of isolation and communication barriers, drawing parallels to the lonely song of the 52-hertz whale

Whalien52 by BTS

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

