"I might not have a fancy car, but I fancy you, So give me a chance, if you need a lover, baby"
EXO D.O.- "Rose"
Source: SM Entertainment
"Can't I just tell you I like you?"
Bol4 - "Some"
Source:Bol4 Instagram
"I like you, I tried to hold it down, But I can't do this anymore, Took me a long time, To say this, I want to love you"
Day6 - "I Like You"
Source: Day6 Instagram
"I will borrow a song like this and open my heart to you"
GOT7 - "Confession Song"
Source: GOT7
"No matter what anyone says, you better tell me yes, I've made up my mind yes!"
TWICE - "Yes or Yes"
Source: TWICE Instagram
"That’s why I’m asking, what exactly is our relationship?"
SHINee Onew - "Sign"
Source: Onew Instagram
"Be my, be my, be my girl. Be my, be my, be my, I just wanna be your boy"
TREASURE - "Boy"
Source: SM Entertainment
"What expression should I use to convey my feelings? Take out your heart and copy it to you"
SEVENTEEN - "Pretty U"
Source: Pledis Entertainment
"Let me talk about love, yeah I'm talking about you"
NCT Dream - "My First and Last"
Source: NCT Instagram
Click Here
"Should I kiss you without saying anything?"
IU - "Good Day"
Source: IU Instagram