Heading 3

10 K-pop Lyrics To Help Love Confessions 

Sugandha Srivastava

june 10, 2023

Entertainment

"I might not have a fancy car, but I fancy you, So give me a chance, if you need a lover, baby"

EXO D.O.- "Rose" 

Source: SM Entertainment 

"Can't I just tell you I like you?" 

Bol4 - "Some"

Source:Bol4 Instagram 

"I like you, I tried to hold it down, But I can't do this anymore, Took me a long time, To say this, I want to love you"

Day6 - "I Like You"

Source: Day6 Instagram 

"I will borrow a song like this and open my heart to you"

GOT7 - "Confession Song"

Source: GOT7

"No matter what anyone says, you better tell me yes, I've made up my mind yes!" 

TWICE - "Yes or Yes"

Source: TWICE Instagram 

"That’s why I’m asking, what exactly is our relationship?"

SHINee Onew - "Sign"

Source: Onew Instagram 

"Be my, be my, be my girl. Be my, be my, be my, I just wanna be your boy" 

TREASURE - "Boy"

Source: SM Entertainment 

"What expression should I use to convey my feelings? Take out your heart and copy it to you" 

SEVENTEEN - "Pretty U"

Source: Pledis Entertainment 

"Let me talk about love, yeah I'm talking about you"

NCT Dream - "My First and Last"

Source: NCT Instagram 

"Should I kiss you without saying anything?" 

IU - "Good Day"

Source: IU Instagram 

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here