10 K-pop Music Videos That Are Works of Art
Pujya Doss
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Spring Day by BTS:
A poignant depiction of longing and nostalgia, featuring breathtaking cinematography and symbolic imagery
A colorful and introspective journey through IU's artistic evolution, blending whimsical visuals with poignant storytelling
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Palette by IU (feat. G-Dragon):
A visually striking exploration of light and darkness, with mesmerizing choreography and captivating imagery that leaves a lasting impression
Image: Blockberry Creative
Eclipse by Kim Lip (LOONA):
A surreal and visually stunning fantasy world filled with intricate sets, elaborate costumes, and mesmerizing choreography that transports viewers to another realm
Image: Jellyfish Entertainment
Fantasy by VIXX:
A dark and twisted tale of mischief and mayhem, with vibrant visuals, playful choreography, and a wickedly catchy song that keeps you hooked
Image: SM Entertainment
Peek-A-Boo by Red Velvet:
A mesmerizing solo performance by V, featuring haunting visuals, evocative choreography, and a soulful song that captivates the audience from start to finish
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Singularity by BTS (V):
A colorful and whimsical journey through Baekhyun's candy-coated world, filled with playful choreography, vibrant visuals, and sweet nostalgia
Candy by Baekhyun:
Image: SM Entertainment
A visually stunning and emotionally charged masterpiece, featuring intricate choreography, striking visuals, and a haunting storyline that keeps viewers captivated until the end
Image: Woollim Entertainment
The Eye by INFINITE:
A vibrant and energetic celebration of summer, with colorful visuals, playful choreography, and a catchy song that captures the joy of youth and freedom
Red Flavor by Red Velvet:
Image: SM Entertainment
A minimalist yet powerful visual journey, featuring dynamic choreography, breathtaking cinematography, and a sense of urgency that grips the audience from start to finish
Save Me by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC