april 09, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Music Videos That Are Works of Art

Pujya Doss

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Spring Day by BTS: 

A poignant depiction of longing and nostalgia, featuring breathtaking cinematography and symbolic imagery

A colorful and introspective journey through IU's artistic evolution, blending whimsical visuals with poignant storytelling

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Palette by IU (feat. G-Dragon): 

A visually striking exploration of light and darkness, with mesmerizing choreography and captivating imagery that leaves a lasting impression

Image: Blockberry Creative

Eclipse by Kim Lip (LOONA): 

A surreal and visually stunning fantasy world filled with intricate sets, elaborate costumes, and mesmerizing choreography that transports viewers to another realm

Image: Jellyfish Entertainment

Fantasy by VIXX: 

A dark and twisted tale of mischief and mayhem, with vibrant visuals, playful choreography, and a wickedly catchy song that keeps you hooked

Image: SM Entertainment

Peek-A-Boo by Red Velvet: 

A mesmerizing solo performance by V, featuring haunting visuals, evocative choreography, and a soulful song that captivates the audience from start to finish

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Singularity by BTS (V): 

A colorful and whimsical journey through Baekhyun's candy-coated world, filled with playful choreography, vibrant visuals, and sweet nostalgia

Candy by Baekhyun: 

Image: SM Entertainment

A visually stunning and emotionally charged masterpiece, featuring intricate choreography, striking visuals, and a haunting storyline that keeps viewers captivated until the end

Image: Woollim Entertainment

The Eye by INFINITE: 

A vibrant and energetic celebration of summer, with colorful visuals, playful choreography, and a catchy song that captures the joy of youth and freedom

Red Flavor by Red Velvet: 

Image: SM Entertainment

A minimalist yet powerful visual journey, featuring dynamic choreography, breathtaking cinematography, and a sense of urgency that grips the audience from start to finish

Save Me by BTS:

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

