10 K-pop Music Videos That Will Blow Your Mind
Explosive choreography and visuals showcase BTS's energy and talent in this high-energy anthem
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dope (BTS)
Red Velvet's sultry vibe and captivating visuals redefine coolness. The MV is a feast for the eyes
Image: SM Entertainment
Bad Boy (Red Velvet)
TWICE's cute yet stylish MV featuring Halloween-themed concepts is an addictive visual treat
Image: JYP Entertainment
TT (TWICE)
BLACKPINK's fierce charisma and powerful visuals command attention in this explosive anthem
Image: YG Entertainment.
Kill This Love (BLACKPINK)
BTS's dynamic performance and sleek visuals in this hip-hop track showcase their global appeal
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.
MIC Drop (BTS)
SEVENTEEN's intense choreography and cinematic visuals make HOT a mind-blowing experience
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
HOT (SEVENTEEN)
IU's enchanting and artistic MV blends dreamy visuals with her soothing vocals. A mesmerizing experience
Image: EDAM Entertainment.
LILAC (IU)
EXO's suave and sophisticated MV for Love Shot exudes charisma, with stunning cinematography and intense performances
Image: SM Entertainment.
Love Shot (EXO)
Red Velvet's subunit captivates with powerful visuals and dynamic choreography in this dark and alluring MV
Image: SM Entertainment.
Monster (Red Velvet - Irene & Seulgi)
ITZY's energetic and colorful MV radiates confidence, combining vibrant visuals with their signature bold style
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Not Shy (ITZY)