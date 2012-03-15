Heading 3

10 K-pop One Hit Wonders

FIFTY FIFTY's Cupid emerged as a global sensation, becoming the first from a minor K-pop label to make waves internationally in 2023

SOURCE: ATTRAKT 

Crayon Pop's Bar Bar Bar shot to viral fame, topping the charts in July 2013, with its infectious energy and catchy tune

SOURCE: Chrome Entertainment

Brave Girls' Rollin’ transformed from a sleeper hit to a sensation, captivating South Korea after a viral resurgence in 2021

SOURCE: Brave Entertainment

Weeekly's After School emerged as a vibrant lead single, marking their musical prowess and achieving a notable milestone by reaching number 21 on the US Billboard World Digital Songs chart

SOURCE: IST Entertainment

X1's FLASH dazzled on the charts, swiftly rising to number 4 on MelOn and securing the top spot on various platforms, showcasing the group's powerful debut impact and widespread popularity

SOURCE: Swing Entertainment

N.Flying's Rooftop soared from a SoundCloud upload to a viral sensation, marking their breakthrough moment in the K-pop scene and earning them their first music show win

SOURCE: FNC Entertainment

SOURCE: MLD Entertainment

MOMOLAND's Bboom Bboom catapulted them to stardom, becoming a chart-topping hit and earning them their first platinum certification on the Gaon Music Chart

While HIGH4 remains active and releases content, they are eternally tied to Not Spring, Love or Cherry Blossoms, their collaboration with IU

SOURCE: N.A.P Entertainment

NU'EST's debut track FACE, released on March 15, 2012, remains their most popular music video, garnering significant views on YouTube

SOURCE: PLEDIS Entertainment

The Ark disbanded in 2016 after releasing only one album, but their single The Light gained over 4 million views on YouTube, earning them a devoted fan base with their hip-hop sound

SOURCE: Music K Entertainment

