10 K-pop One Hit Wonders
FIFTY FIFTY's Cupid emerged as a global sensation, becoming the first from a minor K-pop label to make waves internationally in 2023
SOURCE: ATTRAKT
Crayon Pop's Bar Bar Bar shot to viral fame, topping the charts in July 2013, with its infectious energy and catchy tune
SOURCE: Chrome Entertainment
Brave Girls' Rollin’ transformed from a sleeper hit to a sensation, captivating South Korea after a viral resurgence in 2021
SOURCE: Brave Entertainment
Weeekly's After School emerged as a vibrant lead single, marking their musical prowess and achieving a notable milestone by reaching number 21 on the US Billboard World Digital Songs chart
SOURCE: IST Entertainment
X1's FLASH dazzled on the charts, swiftly rising to number 4 on MelOn and securing the top spot on various platforms, showcasing the group's powerful debut impact and widespread popularity
SOURCE: Swing Entertainment
N.Flying's Rooftop soared from a SoundCloud upload to a viral sensation, marking their breakthrough moment in the K-pop scene and earning them their first music show win
SOURCE: FNC Entertainment
SOURCE: MLD Entertainment
MOMOLAND's Bboom Bboom catapulted them to stardom, becoming a chart-topping hit and earning them their first platinum certification on the Gaon Music Chart
While HIGH4 remains active and releases content, they are eternally tied to Not Spring, Love or Cherry Blossoms, their collaboration with IU
SOURCE: N.A.P Entertainment
NU'EST's debut track FACE, released on March 15, 2012, remains their most popular music video, garnering significant views on YouTube
SOURCE: PLEDIS Entertainment
The Ark disbanded in 2016 after releasing only one album, but their single The Light gained over 4 million views on YouTube, earning them a devoted fan base with their hip-hop sound
SOURCE: Music K Entertainment