Pujya Doss

july 08, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop rap songs you can’t miss

This intense and powerful track showcases BTS's rap line with raw energy and sharp lyrics

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Cypher Pt. 4 by BTS:

With its catchy beat and confident rap verses, Dalla Dalla is an empowering anthem

Image: JYP Entertainment

Dalla Dalla by ITZY:

A vibrant and dynamic song, IDOL features explosive rap sections that celebrate self-identity and pride

IDOL by BTS:

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Soyeon's standout rap adds a fierce and captivating element to this addictive debut track

LATATA by (G)I-DLE:

Image: Cube Entertainment

This iconic song blends energetic raps with an unforgettable chorus, making it a K-pop classic

Fantastic Baby by BIGBANG:

Image: YG Entertainment

With its bold and aggressive rap lines, Crazy is a high-energy track that's impossible to ignore

Crazy by 4MINUTE:

Image: Cube Entertainment

Featuring Lisa and Jennie's fierce rap verses, Boombayah is a powerful debut song that left a lasting impact

Boombayah by BLACKPINK:

Image: YG Entertainment

This track combines strong rap verses with an intense beat, showcasing MONSTA X's unique style

ALL IN by MONSTA X:

Image: Starship Entertainment

With its deep bass and impactful rap sections, BOSS is a commanding and memorable song

NCT U - BOSS by NCT U:

Image: SM Entertainment

CL's solo debut is a bold and confident rap track that highlights her fierce charisma and style

The Baddest Female by CL:

Image: Konnect Entertainment

