10 K-pop rap songs you can’t miss
This intense and powerful track showcases BTS's rap line with raw energy and sharp lyrics
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Cypher Pt. 4 by BTS:
With its catchy beat and confident rap verses, Dalla Dalla is an empowering anthem
Image: JYP Entertainment
Dalla Dalla by ITZY:
A vibrant and dynamic song, IDOL features explosive rap sections that celebrate self-identity and pride
IDOL by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Soyeon's standout rap adds a fierce and captivating element to this addictive debut track
LATATA by (G)I-DLE:
Image: Cube Entertainment
This iconic song blends energetic raps with an unforgettable chorus, making it a K-pop classic
Fantastic Baby by BIGBANG:
Image: YG Entertainment
With its bold and aggressive rap lines, Crazy is a high-energy track that's impossible to ignore
Crazy by 4MINUTE:
Image: Cube Entertainment
Featuring Lisa and Jennie's fierce rap verses, Boombayah is a powerful debut song that left a lasting impact
Boombayah by BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment
This track combines strong rap verses with an intense beat, showcasing MONSTA X's unique style
ALL IN by MONSTA X:
Image: Starship Entertainment
With its deep bass and impactful rap sections, BOSS is a commanding and memorable song
NCT U - BOSS by NCT U:
Image: SM Entertainment
CL's solo debut is a bold and confident rap track that highlights her fierce charisma and style
The Baddest Female by CL:
Image: Konnect Entertainment