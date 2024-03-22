10 K-pop rookies to check out in 2024 

BABYMONSTER, also known as Baemon, is a rising girl group formed by BLACKPINK’s label YG Entertainment. The septet dropped their first EP BabyMons7er on April 1
BOYNEXTDOOR, formed by Zico's K’OZ Entertainment, made their debut in May 2023, with Who! Followed by Why… in September, embodying a quirky-indie-band energy
ILLIT is a five-member girl group from BELIFT Lab that comes from the label after 4 years since ENHYPEN’s debut. The quintet marked their debut with SUPER REAL ME on March 22, 2024
Formed by S2 Entertainment, the 4-member girl group made its debut on July 5, 2023 with a self-titled EP. On April 3, they dropped a new single Midas Touch
KATSEYE, a global girl group formed by HYBE and Geffen Records, through the reality show Dream Academy, is poised to make their debut with a studio album in 2024, promising to transcend cultural and artistic boundaries
NiziU, originally a Japanese girl group under JYP Entertainment, debuted their first official K-pop song, Heartris, in 2023, showcasing their potential for further growth in the K-pop scene
RIIZE, from SM Entertainment, diverges from the NCT project with chart-toppers like Love 119. They debuted in September 2023, with Get a Guitar
NCT Wish, the latest addition to the NCT lineup, formed through a collaboration between SM Entertainment and Avex Trax, a multinational group, debuted in January 2024 with WISH
tripleS offers a distinctive K-pop journey with twenty members forming diverse teams, chosen with fan-supported cryptocurrency, offering an immersive experience beyond typical fandom
TWS, PLEDIS Entertainment's latest boy band after SEVENTEEN, debuted in January 2024 with EP Sparkling Blue with the six members reviving boyhood pop concept