Heading 3

PUJYA DOSS

may 24, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop rookies to watch out for pt 2

With their fresh sound and dynamic energy, THE WIND is blowing new life into the K-pop scene

Image: WITHUS Entertainment

THE WIND: 

This group is quickly gaining fans with their unique sound and powerful performances, setting new trends in the industry

Image: SM Entertainment

RIIZE: 

Known for their impressive vocals and synchronized choreography, ZEROBASEONE is making waves with their captivating stage presence

ZEROBASEONE: 

Image: WAKEONE

This rookie group stands out with their creative concepts and strong performances, showing great potential in their early career

AMPERS&ONE: 

Image: FNC Entertainment

With their edgy style and energetic performances, XIKERS is quickly becoming a favorite among K-pop fans

XIKERS:

Image: KQ Entertainment

Combining sweet melodies with charming visuals, LIMELIGHT is shining bright in the K-pop scene

LIMELIGHT: 

Image: 143 Entertainment

Known for their powerful vocals and catchy songs, n.SSign is a promising rookie group to watch

n.SSign: 

Image: n.CH Entertainment

BOYNEXTDOOR: 

Image: KOZ Entertainment

With their relatable lyrics and fresh image, BOYNEXTDOOR is connecting with fans and gaining popularity fast

This innovative group impresses with their unique concept and engaging music, making a strong impact early on

TripleS: 

Image: MODHAUS

Known for their high-energy performances and catchy tracks, 8TURN is quickly capturing the attention of K-pop enthusiasts

8TURN: 

Image: MNH Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here