10 K-pop rookies to watch out for pt 2
With their fresh sound and dynamic energy, THE WIND is blowing new life into the K-pop scene
Image: WITHUS Entertainment
THE WIND:
This group is quickly gaining fans with their unique sound and powerful performances, setting new trends in the industry
Image: SM Entertainment
RIIZE:
Known for their impressive vocals and synchronized choreography, ZEROBASEONE is making waves with their captivating stage presence
ZEROBASEONE:
Image: WAKEONE
This rookie group stands out with their creative concepts and strong performances, showing great potential in their early career
AMPERS&ONE:
Image: FNC Entertainment
With their edgy style and energetic performances, XIKERS is quickly becoming a favorite among K-pop fans
XIKERS:
Image: KQ Entertainment
Combining sweet melodies with charming visuals, LIMELIGHT is shining bright in the K-pop scene
LIMELIGHT:
Image: 143 Entertainment
Known for their powerful vocals and catchy songs, n.SSign is a promising rookie group to watch
n.SSign:
Image: n.CH Entertainment
BOYNEXTDOOR:
Image: KOZ Entertainment
With their relatable lyrics and fresh image, BOYNEXTDOOR is connecting with fans and gaining popularity fast
This innovative group impresses with their unique concept and engaging music, making a strong impact early on
TripleS:
Image: MODHAUS
Known for their high-energy performances and catchy tracks, 8TURN is quickly capturing the attention of K-pop enthusiasts
8TURN:
Image: MNH Entertainment