10 K-pop Slow Jams to Break Your Heart
A poignant ballad conveying the yearning for a love that endures, delivered with BLACKPINK's emotive vocals and heartfelt lyrics
Image: YG Entertainment
Stay by BLACKPINK:
A melancholic melody paired with introspective lyrics, capturing the feeling of heartbreak amidst the falling rain
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Rain by BTS:
A heartfelt lament about the loneliness that accompanies a breakup, delivered with raw emotion and powerful vocals
Lonely by 2NE1:
Image: YG Entertainment
Reflective and nostalgic, this song expresses the longing for a lost loved one with a beautiful melody and poignant lyrics
Spring Day by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A haunting track that delves into the pain of love and separation, conveyed through soulful vocals and evocative music
Let Me Know by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
With its melancholic melody and poignant lyrics, this song captures the bittersweet feeling of saying goodbye to a past relationship
Goodbye Road by iKON:
Image: YG Entertainment
A heartfelt confession of regret and heartache, sung with sincerity and emotion, capturing the pain of lost love
Fool by Winner:
Image: YG Entertainment
A tender ballad about finding the courage to love again after heartbreak, sung with Baekhyun's soulful vocals
Love Again by Baekhyun:
Image: SM Entertainment
A soul-stirring track that explores the beauty of love and the pain of separation, with Crush's emotive vocals
Beautiful by Crush:
Image: P Nation
A soulful duet that captures the raw emotion of heartbreak and longing, with Lee Hi and G.Soul's powerful vocals blending seamlessly
Breath by Lee Hi (feat. G.Soul):
Image: AOMG