Pujya Doss

april 04, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Slow Jams to Break Your Heart

A poignant ballad conveying the yearning for a love that endures, delivered with BLACKPINK's emotive vocals and heartfelt lyrics

Image: YG Entertainment

Stay by BLACKPINK: 

A melancholic melody paired with introspective lyrics, capturing the feeling of heartbreak amidst the falling rain

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Rain by BTS: 

A heartfelt lament about the loneliness that accompanies a breakup, delivered with raw emotion and powerful vocals

Lonely by 2NE1: 

Image: YG Entertainment

Reflective and nostalgic, this song expresses the longing for a lost loved one with a beautiful melody and poignant lyrics

Spring Day by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A haunting track that delves into the pain of love and separation, conveyed through soulful vocals and evocative music

Let Me Know by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

With its melancholic melody and poignant lyrics, this song captures the bittersweet feeling of saying goodbye to a past relationship

Goodbye Road by iKON: 

Image: YG Entertainment

A heartfelt confession of regret and heartache, sung with sincerity and emotion, capturing the pain of lost love

Fool by Winner: 

Image: YG Entertainment

A tender ballad about finding the courage to love again after heartbreak, sung with Baekhyun's soulful vocals

Love Again by Baekhyun: 

Image: SM Entertainment

A soul-stirring track that explores the beauty of love and the pain of separation, with Crush's emotive vocals

Beautiful by Crush: 

Image: P Nation

A soulful duet that captures the raw emotion of heartbreak and longing, with Lee Hi and G.Soul's powerful vocals blending seamlessly

Breath by Lee Hi (feat. G.Soul): 

Image: AOMG

