10 K-pop Solo Artists Who Broke Records

A pop chameleon, CL transforms from fierce rapper to sultry diva with ease. Her music is a melting pot of genres, from hip hop to electropop to R&B, and her stage presence is electric
The OG K-pop queen, Lee Hyori is known for her bold image, infectious energy, and chart-topping hits. She's a true icon, and her music continues to inspire and entertain fans around the world
Image: Queen's Company
Lee Hyori
With her powerful vocals and emotional ballads, Taeyeon is one of the most beloved K-pop soloists of all time. She's also a talented songwriter and producer, and her music is known for its honesty and vulnerability
Image: SM Entertainment
Taeyeon
A K-pop iconoclast, HyunA is known for her provocative performances, catchy songs, and bold fashion sense. She's a true trendsetter, and her music is always ahead of the curve
Image: P NATION
HyunA
A fashion icon, musical genius, and K-pop pioneer, G-Dragon is one of the most influential artists in the world. His music is eclectic and experimental, and he's always pushing the boundaries of what's possible in K-pop
Image: YG Entertainment
G-Dragon
Known as the "Nation's Little Sister," IU is one of the most popular and versatile artists in Korea. She's released hit songs in a variety of genres, from pop to ballad to folk, and she's also a successful actress
Image: EDAM Entertainment
IU
A charismatic performer with powerful vocals, Sunmi is quickly becoming one of the top K-pop soloists. Her music is known for its catchy melodies, sultry lyrics, and sleek choreography
Sunmi
Image: MakeUs Entertainment
A talented rapper, songwriter, and producer, Zico is a force to be reckoned with in the K-pop industry. His music is always fresh and innovative, and he's known for his playful lyrics and energetic performances
Image: KOZ Entertainment
Zico
The alter ego of BTS member Suga, Agust D is a dark and brooding rapper with a knack for storytelling. His music is raw and honest, and he often tackles difficult topics such as mental health and social issues
Agust D
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Kai
Image: Source Music
A mesmerizing dancer with otherworldly stage presence, Kai is one of the most popular K-pop idols of all time. His solo music is both sensual and powerful, and his performances are always captivating