10 K-pop songs about friendship
Moupriya Banerjee
This iconic BLACKPINK song captures the essence of everlasting friendship with its energetic beats and catchy chorus
Image: YG Entertainment
Forever Young by BLACKPINK
Based on the tragic Seoul ferry incident, this BTS song is all about missing your friends and loved ones
Image: JTBC
Spring Day by BTS
Through this heartfelt song, iKON celebrates friendship and inseparable bonds
Best Friend by iKON
Image: tvN
The megastar group's heartfelt song stands as a comforting reminder of the unbreakable bond of friendship, promising to stay by each other's side till the very end
Image: SBS
You Never Walk Alone by BTS
With catchy hooks, heart-touching lyrics, and soulful beats, this BTOB song will instantly uplift your best friend’s soul
Friend by BTOB
Image: tvN
SEVENTEEN beautifully captures the essence of unbreakable friendship with their enchanting melodies and flawless lyrics in this song, which truly embodies the essence of deep connection
Lean on Me by SEVENTEEN
Image: Netflix
Share this song with your best friend, when they are feeling down and TWICE will be sure to make them feel special
Feel Special by TWICE
Image: SBS
It’s a gratitude-filled song by the talented group, expressing the members’ thankfulness, for they stand by each other through thick and thin
THANK U by ATEEZ
Image: Netflix
The trailblazer group sings an anthem for unity, loyalty, and camaraderie through powerful lyrics
We Belong Together by BIGBANG
Image: SBS
This cheerful track encapsulates the true meaning of friendship through melodies that melt your heart
Love Whisper by GFRIEND
Image: Netflix