august 18, 2023

10 K-pop Songs About Toxic Relationships

For a hopeful song about leaving a toxic relationship, this K-pop track is ideal. It encourages saying, "This isn't real love. I'm walking away.”

RAVI – BYE (Ft. Wheein)

Image: Ravi’s Instagram

XG, the global girl group, advises us not to let toxic relationships wreck our lives. Don't shed tears over the unhealthy past, and never allow them back into your life

XG – Mascara

Image: XG’s Instagram

Exiting a toxic relationship is tough. We often pretend all is well, but breaking free can feel daunting. Yet, BLACKPINK's hit serves as a reminder: end it before more harm comes

BLACKPINK – Kill This Love

Image: BLACKPINK's Instagram

MAMAMOO's 'Egotistic' empowers you to exit a toxic relationship. It highlights the drain of constant attention-seeking. Reach the point of saying, 'Enough. I'll find my path

MAMAMOO – Egotistic

Image: MAMAMOO’s Instagram

An abusive relationship brings harm, devoid of genuine love. Even if it's present, it's fake. Recognize this and end it for your well-being

BTS – Fake Love

Image: BTS’ Instagram

Dreaming of a lovely relationship is common, but escaping toxicity is crucial. BTS Suga likens such relationships to a seesaw game that needs to end.

BTS’ Suga – Trivia : Seesaw

Image: Suga’s Instagram

(G)I-DLE's Tomboy reminds us that true love doesn't involve being controlled like a doll. Be yourself and be loved

Image: (G)I-DLE's Instagram

(G)I-DLE – Tomboy

For exes who can't stop calling and causing trouble, share this Kpop track by SHINee. Let them know the relationship is done, and there's no going back

Image: SHINee’s Instagram

SHINee – Don’t Call Me

When you're with someone who doesn't value and respect you, turn to Jennie. Her K-pop song "Solo" is ideal for stepping away from a toxic relationship and embracing single life

Jennie – Solo

Image: Jennie’s Instagram

Feeling hurt by your partner? You're not alone. K-pop rapper Jessi's song "Numb" is a strong guide to breaking free from toxicity and regaining self-respect

Jessi – Numb

Image: Jessi’s Instagram

