10 K-pop Songs About Toxic Relationships
For a hopeful song about leaving a toxic relationship, this K-pop track is ideal. It encourages saying, "This isn't real love. I'm walking away.”
RAVI – BYE (Ft. Wheein)
Image: Ravi’s Instagram
XG, the global girl group, advises us not to let toxic relationships wreck our lives. Don't shed tears over the unhealthy past, and never allow them back into your life
XG – Mascara
Image: XG’s Instagram
Exiting a toxic relationship is tough. We often pretend all is well, but breaking free can feel daunting. Yet, BLACKPINK's hit serves as a reminder: end it before more harm comes
BLACKPINK – Kill This Love
Image: BLACKPINK's Instagram
MAMAMOO's 'Egotistic' empowers you to exit a toxic relationship. It highlights the drain of constant attention-seeking. Reach the point of saying, 'Enough. I'll find my path
MAMAMOO – Egotistic
Image: MAMAMOO’s Instagram
An abusive relationship brings harm, devoid of genuine love. Even if it's present, it's fake. Recognize this and end it for your well-being
BTS – Fake Love
Image: BTS’ Instagram
Dreaming of a lovely relationship is common, but escaping toxicity is crucial. BTS Suga likens such relationships to a seesaw game that needs to end.
BTS’ Suga – Trivia : Seesaw
Image: Suga’s Instagram
(G)I-DLE's Tomboy reminds us that true love doesn't involve being controlled like a doll. Be yourself and be loved
Image: (G)I-DLE's Instagram
(G)I-DLE – Tomboy
For exes who can't stop calling and causing trouble, share this Kpop track by SHINee. Let them know the relationship is done, and there's no going back
Image: SHINee’s Instagram
SHINee – Don’t Call Me
When you're with someone who doesn't value and respect you, turn to Jennie. Her K-pop song "Solo" is ideal for stepping away from a toxic relationship and embracing single life
Jennie – Solo
Image: Jennie’s Instagram
Feeling hurt by your partner? You're not alone. K-pop rapper Jessi's song "Numb" is a strong guide to breaking free from toxicity and regaining self-respect
Jessi – Numb
Image: Jessi’s Instagram