10 K-pop songs as powerful as morning coffee
Pujya Doss
Image: KQ Entertainment.
ATEEZ - Guerrilla:
ATEEZ's Guerrilla unleashes a sonic storm with powerful beats and dynamic vocals. The song's intensity reflects ATEEZ's bold and adventurous spirit
Stray Kids' MIROH is an anthem of empowerment, blending fierce rap and energetic beats. The track radiates Stray Kids' signature charisma and innovative sound
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Stray Kids - MIROH:
fromis_9's Love Bomb is a burst of infectious energy, featuring playful melodies and lively vocals. The song creates a vibrant atmosphere, perfect for an energetic playlist
Image: Off the Record Entertainment.
fromis_9 - Love Bomb:
SHINee's Sherlock is a captivating fusion of pop and mystery, showcasing intricate harmonies and dynamic soundscapes. The song highlights SHINee's timeless musical versatility
Image: SM Entertainment.
SHINee - Sherlock:
SEVENTEEN's Aju Nice is a feel-good anthem with catchy hooks and energetic choreography. The song's exuberance reflects SEVENTEEN's vibrant and youthful appeal
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
SEVENTEEN - Aju Nice:
The Boyz's Maverick is a high-energy track with pulsating beats and bold vocals. The song captures The Boyz's dynamic style, making it a must-have for an energetic playlist
Image: Cre.ker Entertainment.
The Boyz - Maverick:
SuperM's JOPPING is a powerhouse collaboration, combining explosive beats and electrifying performances. The song's intensity amplifies the supergroup's global impact
SuperM - JOPPING:
Image: SM Entertainment.
Joy's Hello is a vibrant pop gem with upbeat rhythms and delightful vocals. The song radiates Joy's cheerful persona, creating an uplifting addition to any playlist
Image: SM Entertainment.
Joy - Hello:
TWICE's Fanfare is a celebration of joy, featuring lively beats and catchy refrains. The song's energetic vibes mirror TWICE's ability to ignite excitement
TWICE - Fanfare:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Chuu's Heart Attack is a charming blend of sweet vocals and catchy melodies. The song's whimsical atmosphere captures Chuu's endearing and playful musical style
Chuu - Heart Attack:
Image: Blockberry Creative.