Heading 3

Pujya Doss

june 24, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs by ASTRO you can’t miss

An electrifying anthem that ignites the night with its pulsating beats and passionate vocals, promising an unforgettable evening

Image: Fantagio

All Night

A funky and catchy track that'll make you feel confident and ready to conquer the world with its cool vibes

Image: Fantagio

Crazy Sexy Cool 

A sweet serenade that leaves you breathless with its tender lyrics and soothing melodies, perfect for a romantic moment

Image: Fantagio

Breathless

Setting your heart on fire, this song blends intense emotions with powerful rhythms, creating a fiery masterpiece

Image: Fantagio

Blue Flame

An uplifting tune that reminds you that you're never alone, featuring harmonious vocals and an inspiring message of unity

One

Image: Fantagio

A playful melody that captures the thrill of a chase, keeping you on the edge with its musical game of hide-and-seek

Hide & Seek

Image: Fantagio

A heartfelt ballad that speaks of enduring love, with soulful vocals that tug at your heartstrings and a melody that lingers

Always You 

Image: Fantagio

A bubbly and infectious song that's as irresistible as a sweet crush, bringing out your inner smile

Baby

Image: Fantagio

A sultry and seductive track that's perfect for those late-night adventures, filled with sensuous rhythms

After Midnight 

Image: Fantagio

A powerful anthem that knocks on the door of your soul, awakening your determination and strength with its energetic sound.

Knock

Image: Fantagio

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here