Pujya Doss

april 15, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Songs Everyone Should Know

An iconic track that propelled BTS to global stardom with its catchy melody and dynamic choreography, showcasing the group's talent and charisma

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS - DNA

A powerhouse anthem characterized by fierce vocals and captivating visuals, solidifying BLACKPINK's status as a global phenomenon

Image: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK - DDU-DU DDU-DU

A classic hit that epitomizes EXO's signature sound, blending smooth vocals with addictive beats, and earning them widespread acclaim

EXO - Growl

Image: SM Entertainment

A catchy pop sensation that became TWICE's breakout hit, winning hearts with its infectious chorus and playful charm

TWICE - Cheer Up

Image: JYP Entertainment

A vibrant summer anthem filled with tropical beats and colorful imagery, showcasing Red Velvet's versatility and infectious energy

Red Velvet - Red Flavor

Image: SM Entertainment

An empowering track with a message of self-love and acceptance, delivered with GOT7's trademark charisma and catchy melodies

GOT7 - Just Right

Image: JYP Entertainment

A timeless ballad that showcases IU's exceptional vocal prowess, capturing hearts with its emotional depth and relatable lyrics

IU - Good Day

Image: Kakao M

A bold and experimental track that pushes the boundaries of K-pop, highlighting NCT 127's dynamic rap verses and explosive energy

NCT 127 - Cherry Bomb

Image: SM Entertainment

A soulful masterpiece with hypnotic melodies and powerful vocals, showcasing MAMAMOO's talent and musical prowess

MAMAMOO - Starry Night

Image: RBW Entertainment

A high-energy banger filled with fierce rap verses and electrifying beats, solidifying Stray Kids' reputation as one of K-pop's most innovative acts

Stray Kids - God's Menu

Image: JYP Entertainment

