10 K-pop Songs Everyone Should Know
An iconic track that propelled BTS to global stardom with its catchy melody and dynamic choreography, showcasing the group's talent and charisma
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS - DNA
A powerhouse anthem characterized by fierce vocals and captivating visuals, solidifying BLACKPINK's status as a global phenomenon
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK - DDU-DU DDU-DU
A classic hit that epitomizes EXO's signature sound, blending smooth vocals with addictive beats, and earning them widespread acclaim
EXO - Growl
Image: SM Entertainment
A catchy pop sensation that became TWICE's breakout hit, winning hearts with its infectious chorus and playful charm
TWICE - Cheer Up
Image: JYP Entertainment
A vibrant summer anthem filled with tropical beats and colorful imagery, showcasing Red Velvet's versatility and infectious energy
Red Velvet - Red Flavor
Image: SM Entertainment
An empowering track with a message of self-love and acceptance, delivered with GOT7's trademark charisma and catchy melodies
GOT7 - Just Right
Image: JYP Entertainment
A timeless ballad that showcases IU's exceptional vocal prowess, capturing hearts with its emotional depth and relatable lyrics
IU - Good Day
Image: Kakao M
A bold and experimental track that pushes the boundaries of K-pop, highlighting NCT 127's dynamic rap verses and explosive energy
NCT 127 - Cherry Bomb
Image: SM Entertainment
A soulful masterpiece with hypnotic melodies and powerful vocals, showcasing MAMAMOO's talent and musical prowess
MAMAMOO - Starry Night
Image: RBW Entertainment
A high-energy banger filled with fierce rap verses and electrifying beats, solidifying Stray Kids' reputation as one of K-pop's most innovative acts
Stray Kids - God's Menu
Image: JYP Entertainment