Heading 3

Pujya Doss

JULY 06, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs for a boring weekend 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Likey by TWICE: 

An upbeat and cheerful song that will instantly lift your spirits and get you dancing with its catchy chorus

A feel-good, retro pop anthem that brings positive vibes and energy, perfect for brightening up your weekend

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Dynamite by BTS:

A vibrant and addictive track with a catchy beat and fun lyrics that will get you moving

Image: YG Entertainment

As If It's Your Last by BLACKPINK:

A bubbly and energetic song that will make you smile and tap your feet to its infectious rhythm

Image: YMC Entertainment

Very Very Very by I.O.I: 

A playful and lively song with an encouraging message, great for shaking off the weekend blues

Cheer Up by TWICE:

Image: JYP Entertainment

A classic K-pop hit with an irresistible beat and catchy choreography that will keep you entertained

Sorry Sorry by Super Junior:

Image: SM Entertainment

A sweet and vibrant song with a summery vibe that will refresh your weekend with its lively melody

Red Flavor by Red Velvet: 

Image: SM Entertainment

An energetic and fun track with a dynamic beat that will make your weekend feel more exciting

Boom Boom by SEVENTEEN: 

Image: Pledis Entertainment

A playful and infectious song with a catchy hook that's perfect for lifting your mood

Bboom Bboom by MOMOLAND:

Image: MLD Entertainment

An uplifting and motivational song that will fill you with energy and enthusiasm, perfect for a weekend pick-me-up

Energetic by Wanna One:

Image: Swing Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here