10 K-pop songs for a boring weekend
Image: JYP Entertainment
Likey by TWICE:
An upbeat and cheerful song that will instantly lift your spirits and get you dancing with its catchy chorus
A feel-good, retro pop anthem that brings positive vibes and energy, perfect for brightening up your weekend
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dynamite by BTS:
A vibrant and addictive track with a catchy beat and fun lyrics that will get you moving
Image: YG Entertainment
As If It's Your Last by BLACKPINK:
A bubbly and energetic song that will make you smile and tap your feet to its infectious rhythm
Image: YMC Entertainment
Very Very Very by I.O.I:
A playful and lively song with an encouraging message, great for shaking off the weekend blues
Cheer Up by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
A classic K-pop hit with an irresistible beat and catchy choreography that will keep you entertained
Sorry Sorry by Super Junior:
Image: SM Entertainment
A sweet and vibrant song with a summery vibe that will refresh your weekend with its lively melody
Red Flavor by Red Velvet:
Image: SM Entertainment
An energetic and fun track with a dynamic beat that will make your weekend feel more exciting
Boom Boom by SEVENTEEN:
Image: Pledis Entertainment
A playful and infectious song with a catchy hook that's perfect for lifting your mood
Bboom Bboom by MOMOLAND:
Image: MLD Entertainment
An uplifting and motivational song that will fill you with energy and enthusiasm, perfect for a weekend pick-me-up
Energetic by Wanna One:
Image: Swing Entertainment