10 K-pop Songs for a Feel-Good Playlist
A funky and upbeat anthem that radiates positivity, encouraging you to dance and sing along with its infectious energy
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dynamite by BTS:
This empowering song uplifts your spirits, reminding you of your worth and making you feel cherished and loved
Image: JYP Entertainment
Feel Special by TWICE:
With its catchy melody and relatable lyrics, this song brings a smile to your face and fills your heart with warmth and joy
Love Scenario by iKON:
Image: YG Entertainment
A cheerful and catchy tune that boosts your mood instantly, spreading happiness and encouraging you to face challenges with optimism
Cheer Up by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
IU's sweet vocals and the song's cheerful melody create a feel-good atmosphere, brightening your day and filling you with warmth and comfort
Good Day by IU:
Image: EDAM Entertainment
This playful and upbeat track exudes youthful energy, bringing a sense of excitement and happiness to your playlist
Adore U by SEVENTEEN:
Image: Pledis Entertainment
A delightful blend of catchy beats and charming vocals, this song celebrates love and joy, making you feel loved and appreciated
Boy With Luv by BTS ft. Halsey:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
With its catchy chorus and cheerful melody, this song radiates positivity and encourages you to embrace your uniqueness with confidence
Shine by PENTAGON:
Image: Cube Entertainment
An energetic and fun song that fills you with excitement and happiness, making you want to dance and enjoy the moment
Very Nice by SEVENTEEN:
Image: Pledis Entertainment
This vibrant and upbeat track celebrates the joy of summer, bringing a burst of energy and happiness to your feel-good playlist
Red Flavor by Red Velvet:
Image: SM Entertainment