Heading 3

PUJYA DOSS

april 23, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Songs for a Feel-Good Playlist

A funky and upbeat anthem that radiates positivity, encouraging you to dance and sing along with its infectious energy

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Dynamite by BTS: 

This empowering song uplifts your spirits, reminding you of your worth and making you feel cherished and loved

Image: JYP Entertainment

Feel Special by TWICE: 

With its catchy melody and relatable lyrics, this song brings a smile to your face and fills your heart with warmth and joy

Love Scenario by iKON: 

Image: YG Entertainment

A cheerful and catchy tune that boosts your mood instantly, spreading happiness and encouraging you to face challenges with optimism

Cheer Up by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

IU's sweet vocals and the song's cheerful melody create a feel-good atmosphere, brightening your day and filling you with warmth and comfort

Good Day by IU: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

This playful and upbeat track exudes youthful energy, bringing a sense of excitement and happiness to your playlist

Adore U by SEVENTEEN: 

Image: Pledis Entertainment

A delightful blend of catchy beats and charming vocals, this song celebrates love and joy, making you feel loved and appreciated

Boy With Luv by BTS ft. Halsey: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

With its catchy chorus and cheerful melody, this song radiates positivity and encourages you to embrace your uniqueness with confidence

Shine by PENTAGON: 

Image: Cube Entertainment

An energetic and fun song that fills you with excitement and happiness, making you want to dance and enjoy the moment

Very Nice by SEVENTEEN: 

Image: Pledis Entertainment

This vibrant and upbeat track celebrates the joy of summer, bringing a burst of energy and happiness to your feel-good playlist

Red Flavor by Red Velvet: 

Image: SM Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here