10 K-pop songs for a fresh morning start
Pujya Doss
Start your day with a burst of energy and sunshine with this cheerful anthem about overcoming challenges and finding happiness in the simplest things
Image: JYP Entertainment
Cheer Up by TWICE
Get ready to groove to this funky and infectious tune that's sure to put a smile on your face and get your body moving
Image: SM Entertainment
Ring Ding Dong by SHINee
Embrace your inner goofball with this lighthearted and playful song that celebrates being yourself and enjoying life's simple pleasures
Mr. Simple by Super Junior
Image: SM Entertainment
Wake up to the smooth vocals and catchy melody of this upbeat track that's all about feeling confident and embracing your unique style
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Very Nice by SEVENTEEN
Get ready to dance like nobody's watching with this explosive and energetic song that's sure to get you pumped up for the day ahead
DYNAMITE by BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Add a touch of silliness and fun to your morning routine with this playful and addictive song that's all about embracing your quirks and having a good time
Likey by TWICE
Image: JYP Entertainment
Let loose and let your hair down with this retro-inspired and upbeat track that's all about enjoying the moment and not taking life too seriously
Rolly Rolly by BRAVE GIRLS
Image: Brave Entertainment
Feel the power of teamwork and unity with this powerful and dynamic song that's sure to make you feel unstoppable
Jopping by SUPERM
Image: SM Entertainment
Experience the futuristic and experimental sounds of this boundary-pushing track that's all about embracing your individuality and pushing the boundaries of what's possible
Next Level by ÆSPA
Image: SM Entertainment
TOMORROW X TOGETHER brings the adorable and goofy "Cat & Dog." Embrace the youthful energy and playful lyrics for a morning filled with smiles
Cat & Dog BY TXT
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC