june 13, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs for a fresh morning start

Pujya Doss

Start your day with a burst of energy and sunshine with this cheerful anthem about overcoming challenges and finding happiness in the simplest things

Image: JYP Entertainment

Cheer Up by TWICE

Get ready to groove to this funky and infectious tune that's sure to put a smile on your face and get your body moving

Image: SM Entertainment

Ring Ding Dong by SHINee

Embrace your inner goofball with this lighthearted and playful song that celebrates being yourself and enjoying life's simple pleasures

Mr. Simple by Super Junior 

Image: SM Entertainment

Wake up to the smooth vocals and catchy melody of this upbeat track that's all about feeling confident and embracing your unique style

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Very Nice by SEVENTEEN

Get ready to dance like nobody's watching with this explosive and energetic song that's sure to get you pumped up for the day ahead

DYNAMITE by BTS 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Add a touch of silliness and fun to your morning routine with this playful and addictive song that's all about embracing your quirks and having a good time

Likey by TWICE 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Let loose and let your hair down with this retro-inspired and upbeat track that's all about enjoying the moment and not taking life too seriously

Rolly Rolly by BRAVE GIRLS 

Image: Brave Entertainment

Feel the power of teamwork and unity with this powerful and dynamic song that's sure to make you feel unstoppable

Jopping by SUPERM

Image: SM Entertainment

Experience the futuristic and experimental sounds of this boundary-pushing track that's all about embracing your individuality and pushing the boundaries of what's possible

Next Level by ÆSPA

Image: SM Entertainment

TOMORROW X TOGETHER brings the adorable and goofy "Cat & Dog." Embrace the youthful energy and playful lyrics for a morning filled with smiles

Cat & Dog BY TXT

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

