10 K-pop songs for a fun girls' day
Pujya Doss
Entertainment
BTS's feel-good anthem, Dynamite, brings infectious energy and positivity, setting the perfect mood for a lively girls' night
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dynamite (BTS)
BLACKPINK's fierce and empowering track, How You Like That, delivers confidence and attitude, making it a girls' night anthem
How You Like That (BLACKPINK)
Image: YG Entertainment.
aespa's futuristic hit, Next Level, combines catchy beats with powerful vocals, creating an exhilarating vibe for a memorable girls' night
Next Level (aespa)
Image: SM Entertainment.
Brave Girls' Rollin' exudes summer vibes and carefree spirit, making it an ideal addition to a playlist for a fun-filled girls' night
Rollin' (Brave Girls)
Image: Brave Entertainment.
HOT ISSUE's debut single, Issue maker, is an energetic and catchy track, perfect for setting a lively atmosphere during a girls' night
Issue maker (HOT ISSUE)
Image: S2 Entertainment.
IU's LILAC offers a mix of soothing vocals and vibrant beats, adding a touch of elegance to your girls' night
LILAC (IU)
Image: EDAM Entertainment.
BTS's chart-topping hit, Butter, brings smooth vibes and irresistible charm, making it a must-have for a girls' night filled with dance and laughter
Butter (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.
ITZY's LOCO is a sassy and upbeat track that encourages letting loose and embracing the craziness—a perfect anthem for a wild girls' night
LOCO (ITZY)
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Red Velvet's Queendom is an empowering anthem celebrating self-love and confidence, setting the stage for an empowering and enjoyable girls' night
Queendom (Red Velvet)
Image: SM Entertainment.
STAYC's ASAP is an infectious blend of pop and retro vibes, creating a feel-good atmosphere perfect for a lively and memorable girls' night
ASAP (STAYC)
Image: High Up Entertainment.