may 08, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Songs for a Perfect Road Trip Playlist

Pujya Doss

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Permission to Dance by BTS

This is a feel-good song that is perfect for a road trip with friends. The catchy lyrics, upbeat tempo will make you sing and dance in no time

This high-energy groovy song is sure to make everyone move. It has a catchy beat and powerful vocals that make you want to turn up the volume

Image: SM Entertainment

Next Level by Aespa 

This is another summer groovy song with catchy lyrics and upbeat music that makes you want to sing along with them, making it the perfect song for a long road trip

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Butter by BTS

This empowering song is perfect for your road trip with your squad. Its message on self-love motivates you to keep going on, no matter what

Image: CUBE Entertainment

TOMBOY by (G)I-DLE

This is a refreshing song for a hot summer road trip. It has catchy lyrics upbeat music and powerful vocals for a perfect trip

Image: JYP Entertainment

Alcohol-Free by TWICE

This is an energetic song that is perfect for a road trip with your gang. Its explosive beats and powerful vocals will keep you pumped up for an entire trip

Image: SM Entertainment

Sticker by NCT 127 

This catchy song is perfect for singing along on a road trip. It has an addictive melody that will make you want to listen to it on a loop

Fever by ENHYPEN 

Image: BELIFT LAB

The girl power anthem is for all your girlies! Its fierce vocals and powerful beat fills you up with girl power and make you feel like a queen

Image: YG Entertainment

Kill This Love by BLACKPINK

Another confident anthem for your gang, this makes you feel like you can do anything. Its catchy melody and the empowering lyrics are all that we need to feel good

LALISA by Lisa

Image: YG Entertainment

This is a nostalgic song that is perfect for a trip down memory lane. The wistful and dreamy melody with make you feel like you're back in your teens

After School by Weeekly

Image: IST Entertainment

