Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 08, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs for a road trip

BTS's Life Goes On soothes the soul with comforting melodies, perfect for scenic drives and reflective moments

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS - Life Goes On: 

BLACKPINK - Forever Young: 

Image: YG Entertainment.

BLACKPINK's Forever Young exudes youthful energy, igniting the spirit of adventure and freedom on the open road

TWICE's Dance The Night Away is a carefree anthem that beckons travelers to dance under the stars and embrace the journey

TWICE - Dance The Night Away: 

Image: JYP Entertainment.

EXO's Love Shot sets a seductive tone, evoking feelings of passion and excitement as the road unfolds new adventures

EXO - Love Shot: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

Red Velvet's Red Flavor captures the essence of summer joy, infusing road trips with vibrant colors and sweet memories

Red Velvet - Red Flavor: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

Stray Kids' My Pace encourages individuality and self-discovery, urging travelers to embrace their own path with confidence and determination

Stray Kids - My Pace:

Image: JYP Entertainment.

ITZY's Wannabe empowers with its bold message of self-expression, urging road trippers to embrace their true selves and break free from societal norms

ITZY - Wannabe: 

Image: JYP Entertainment.

NCT 127's Highway to Heaven evokes a sense of euphoria, painting visions of endless roads and boundless horizons

NCT 127 - Highway to Heaven: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

ATEEZ's Wave summons the spirit of adventure, inspiring travelers to ride the waves of excitement and explore new destinations

ATEEZ - Wave: 

Image: KQ Entertainment.

GOT7's Just Right celebrates self-acceptance and love, reminding road trippers that they are perfect just the way they are

GOT7 - Just Right: 

Image: JYP Entertainment.

