10 K-pop songs for a road trip
BTS's Life Goes On soothes the soul with comforting melodies, perfect for scenic drives and reflective moments
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS - Life Goes On:
BLACKPINK - Forever Young:
Image: YG Entertainment.
BLACKPINK's Forever Young exudes youthful energy, igniting the spirit of adventure and freedom on the open road
TWICE's Dance The Night Away is a carefree anthem that beckons travelers to dance under the stars and embrace the journey
TWICE - Dance The Night Away:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
EXO's Love Shot sets a seductive tone, evoking feelings of passion and excitement as the road unfolds new adventures
EXO - Love Shot:
Image: SM Entertainment.
Red Velvet's Red Flavor captures the essence of summer joy, infusing road trips with vibrant colors and sweet memories
Red Velvet - Red Flavor:
Image: SM Entertainment.
Stray Kids' My Pace encourages individuality and self-discovery, urging travelers to embrace their own path with confidence and determination
Stray Kids - My Pace:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
ITZY's Wannabe empowers with its bold message of self-expression, urging road trippers to embrace their true selves and break free from societal norms
ITZY - Wannabe:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
NCT 127's Highway to Heaven evokes a sense of euphoria, painting visions of endless roads and boundless horizons
NCT 127 - Highway to Heaven:
Image: SM Entertainment.
ATEEZ's Wave summons the spirit of adventure, inspiring travelers to ride the waves of excitement and explore new destinations
ATEEZ - Wave:
Image: KQ Entertainment.
GOT7's Just Right celebrates self-acceptance and love, reminding road trippers that they are perfect just the way they are
GOT7 - Just Right:
Image: JYP Entertainment.