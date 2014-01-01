Heading 3

Pujya Doss

july 10, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs for a winter morning 

A soothing and warm song that feels like a cozy hug on a cold morning

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Winter Bear by V (BTS): 

A nostalgic and heartwarming track that brings the magic of winter to life

Image: SM Entertainment

First Snow by EXO: 

This gentle ballad captures the serene beauty of a snowy morning

December, 2014 (The Winter's Tale) by EXO:

Image: SM Entertainment

A touching and emotional song perfect for reflecting on a quiet winter morning

Miracles in December by EXO: 

Image: SM Entertainment

A cheerful and melodic tune that adds a bit of brightness to a chilly day

Winter Story by LABOUM:

Image: NH Media

A heartfelt ballad that’s perfect for sipping hot cocoa and watching the snow fall

For Life by EXO:

Image: SM Entertainment

A gentle and comforting song that feels like a peaceful winter morning

The Snowman by Jung Seung Hwan:

Image: Antenna Music

Wendy’s soothing vocals make this song perfect for a reflective winter morning

Goodbye by Wendy (Red Velvet): 

Image: SM Entertainment

A beautiful and thought-provoking song that warms the heart on a cold morning

Melted by AKMU: 

Image: YG Entertainment

A hopeful and uplifting song that makes even the coldest winter morning feel bright

Beautiful by Wanna One:

Image: Swing Entertainment

