10 K-pop songs for a winter morning
A soothing and warm song that feels like a cozy hug on a cold morning
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Winter Bear by V (BTS):
A nostalgic and heartwarming track that brings the magic of winter to life
Image: SM Entertainment
First Snow by EXO:
This gentle ballad captures the serene beauty of a snowy morning
December, 2014 (The Winter's Tale) by EXO:
Image: SM Entertainment
A touching and emotional song perfect for reflecting on a quiet winter morning
Miracles in December by EXO:
Image: SM Entertainment
A cheerful and melodic tune that adds a bit of brightness to a chilly day
Winter Story by LABOUM:
Image: NH Media
A heartfelt ballad that’s perfect for sipping hot cocoa and watching the snow fall
For Life by EXO:
Image: SM Entertainment
A gentle and comforting song that feels like a peaceful winter morning
The Snowman by Jung Seung Hwan:
Image: Antenna Music
Wendy’s soothing vocals make this song perfect for a reflective winter morning
Goodbye by Wendy (Red Velvet):
Image: SM Entertainment
A beautiful and thought-provoking song that warms the heart on a cold morning
Melted by AKMU:
Image: YG Entertainment
A hopeful and uplifting song that makes even the coldest winter morning feel bright
Beautiful by Wanna One:
Image: Swing Entertainment