Pujya Doss

may 4, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs for aesthetic Instagram reels 

A soothing masterpiece, BTS's melancholic melodies and heartfelt lyrics shine 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Spring Day by BTS

IU's introspective track offers a gentle exploration of self-discovery

Image: EDAM Entertainment

Palette by IU ft. G-Dragon

The enchanting vocals of Girls' Generation's Taeyeon will transport you to a dreamy, rainy day

Rain by Taeyeon

Image: SM Entertainment

IU's emotional ballad showcases her soulful vocals and poignant storytelling

Dear Name by IU

Image: EDAM Entertainment

iKON's playful yet sentimental hit is a heartwarming ode to love's simple moments

Love Scenario by iKON

Image: YG Entertainment

IU's sweet serenade is a lullaby for the heart, perfect for quiet nights

Through the Night by IU

Image: EDAM Entertainment


Suran's velvety voice paired with Crush's smooth verses creates a blissful, laid-back atmosphere

Love Sory by Suran ft. CRUSH

Image: Image: S-TASY

BTS's soothing harmonies and poetic lyrics make Coffee a calming musical escape

Coffee by BTS

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

An emotive collaboration between Crush and Taeyeon, this track is pure auditory comfort

Don't Forget by Crush ft. Taeyeon

Image: Amoeba Culture / SM Entertainment

A stripped-down version of IU's hit, this piano rendition adds depth to an already beautiful song

Palette by IU (Piano version)

Image: EDAM Entertainment

