10 K-pop songs for any mood
An electrifying track with BTS's signature charisma, guaranteed to pump up your mood
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dope by BTS
A catchy anthem blending emotions and girl power, showcasing BLACKPINK's unique charm
Image: YG Entertainment
Lovesick Girls by BLACKPINK
A heartwarming ballad conveying self-love, beautifully performed by TWICE
Image: JYP Entertainment
Feel Special by TWICE
EXO delivers a sensual hit with powerful vocals and captivating visuals
Image: SM Entertainment
Love Shot by EXO
Get ready to groove with NCT 127's energetic beats and charismatic rap
Image: SM Entertainment
Kick it by NCT 127
A hauntingly seductive track with Red Velvet's enchanting vocals
Image: SM Entertainment.
Psycho by Red Velvet
ATEEZ brings the heat with this explosive track, perfect for an adrenaline rush
Image: KQ Entertainment.
Fireworks (I'm the One) by ATEEZ
MAMAMOO's sassy anthem embraces self-confidence and individuality
Image: RBW
HIP by MAMAMOO
ITZY's empowering anthem for those unapologetically themselves. Dance to their unique style
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Wannabe by ITZY
A feel-good track that reassures you that you are Just Right as you are, with GOT7's heartwarming charm
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Just Right by GOT7