Pujya Doss

November 04, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs for any mood

An electrifying track with BTS's signature charisma, guaranteed to pump up your mood

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Dope by BTS 

A catchy anthem blending emotions and girl power, showcasing BLACKPINK's unique charm

Image: YG Entertainment

Lovesick Girls by BLACKPINK 

A heartwarming ballad conveying self-love, beautifully performed by TWICE

Image: JYP Entertainment

Feel Special by TWICE 

EXO delivers a sensual hit with powerful vocals and captivating visuals

Image: SM Entertainment

Love Shot by EXO 

Get ready to groove with NCT 127's energetic beats and charismatic rap

Image: SM Entertainment

Kick it by NCT 127

A hauntingly seductive track with Red Velvet's enchanting vocals

Image: SM Entertainment.

Psycho by Red Velvet 

ATEEZ brings the heat with this explosive track, perfect for an adrenaline rush

Image: KQ Entertainment.

Fireworks (I'm the One) by ATEEZ 

MAMAMOO's sassy anthem embraces self-confidence and individuality

Image: RBW 

HIP by MAMAMOO 

ITZY's empowering anthem for those unapologetically themselves. Dance to their unique style

Image: JYP Entertainment.

Wannabe by ITZY 

A feel-good track that reassures you that you are Just Right as you are, with GOT7's heartwarming charm

Image: JYP Entertainment.

Just Right by GOT7 

