Pujya Doss

july 05, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs for beginners pt 2

This global hit with its upbeat disco-pop vibe is perfect for new listeners to dive into K-pop

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Dynamite by BTS:

A catchy and fun song with an unforgettable chorus that showcases TWICE’s bubbly charm

Image: JYP Entertainment

Cheer Up by TWICE:

A high-energy track with smooth vocals and intricate beats that highlight EXO’s versatility

Tempo by EXO:

Image: SM Entertainment

A bold and confident anthem that introduces ITZY’s empowering message and unique style

Not Shy by ITZY:

Image: JYP Entertainment

A heartwarming song with a powerful message about feeling valued and cherished

Feel Special by TWICE:

Image: JYP Entertainment

A dynamic song with strong rap verses and a memorable chorus that captures NCT 127’s energetic style

Kick It by NCT 127:

Image: SM Entertainment

A captivating debut song with a unique sound and alluring visuals that showcase (G)I-DLE’s talent

Latata by (G)I-DLE:

Image: Cube Entertainment

An explosive debut track with strong beats and fierce energy that perfectly represents BLACKPINK

Boombayah by BLACKPINK:

Image: YG Entertainment

A fresh and vibrant song with an uplifting melody and playful choreography, ideal for new fans

Crown by TXT:

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

A bright and joyful song that’s easy to fall in love with, featuring an international collaboration

Boy With Luv by BTS (feat. Halsey):

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

