10 K-pop songs for beginners pt 2
This global hit with its upbeat disco-pop vibe is perfect for new listeners to dive into K-pop
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dynamite by BTS:
A catchy and fun song with an unforgettable chorus that showcases TWICE’s bubbly charm
Image: JYP Entertainment
Cheer Up by TWICE:
A high-energy track with smooth vocals and intricate beats that highlight EXO’s versatility
Tempo by EXO:
Image: SM Entertainment
A bold and confident anthem that introduces ITZY’s empowering message and unique style
Not Shy by ITZY:
Image: JYP Entertainment
A heartwarming song with a powerful message about feeling valued and cherished
Feel Special by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
A dynamic song with strong rap verses and a memorable chorus that captures NCT 127’s energetic style
Kick It by NCT 127:
Image: SM Entertainment
A captivating debut song with a unique sound and alluring visuals that showcase (G)I-DLE’s talent
Latata by (G)I-DLE:
Image: Cube Entertainment
An explosive debut track with strong beats and fierce energy that perfectly represents BLACKPINK
Boombayah by BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment
A fresh and vibrant song with an uplifting melody and playful choreography, ideal for new fans
Crown by TXT:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A bright and joyful song that’s easy to fall in love with, featuring an international collaboration
Boy With Luv by BTS (feat. Halsey):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC