10 K-pop songs for Broken Heart
A haunting ballad expressing the pain of solitude. 2NE1's vocals resonate, capturing the essence of heartbreak
Image: YG Entertainment.
Lonely (2NE1)
BTS's poetic masterpiece navigates the longing for lost connections. A poignant anthem with heartfelt lyrics and ethereal melodies
Image: Big Hit Entertainment.
Spring Day (BTS)
Super Junior's emotional journey through heartache, blending soulful vocals with aching lyrics. A melody that mirrors the echoes of a love lost
Image: SM Entertainment.
One More Time (Super Junior)
Big Bang's soul-stirring ballad delves into the complexities of love and separation, leaving an indelible mark on broken hearts
Image: YG Entertainment.
If You (Big Bang)
Davichi's emotive vocals shine in this melancholic track, capturing the pain of parting ways. A heartfelt plea for love to endure
Image: Stone Music Entertainment.
Don't Say Goodbye (Davichi)
IU's soothing voice serenades the heartache of unrequited love. A beautifully crafted ballad that resonates with the pangs of loneliness
Image: EDAM Entertainment.
Through the Night (IU)
A poignant reflection on loss and healing. Ladies' Code's harmonies convey the bittersweet journey of saying goodbye
Image: Polaris Entertainment.
I'm Fine Thank You ( Ladies' Code)
BTS's emotional rollercoaster depicts the desperation of a crumbling relationship. A powerful track that encapsulates the tumultuous journey of heartbreak
Image: Big Hit Entertainment.
I Need U (BTS)
iKON's emotive anthem explores the complexities of bidding farewell. A resonant melody accompanied by soulful vocals captures the essence of heartbreak
Image: YG Entertainment.
Goodbye Road (iKON)
ViVi's heartfelt ballad navigates the enduring pain of unrequited love. A soulful journey through the emotions of a fractured heart
Image: Blockberry Creative
Everyday I Love You (ViVi)