Pujya Doss

November 24, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-pop songs for Broken Heart 

A haunting ballad expressing the pain of solitude. 2NE1's vocals resonate, capturing the essence of heartbreak

Image: YG Entertainment.

Lonely (2NE1)

BTS's poetic masterpiece navigates the longing for lost connections. A poignant anthem with heartfelt lyrics and ethereal melodies

Image: Big Hit Entertainment.

Spring Day (BTS)

Super Junior's emotional journey through heartache, blending soulful vocals with aching lyrics. A melody that mirrors the echoes of a love lost

Image: SM Entertainment.

One More Time (Super Junior)

Big Bang's soul-stirring ballad delves into the complexities of love and separation, leaving an indelible mark on broken hearts

Image: YG Entertainment.

If You (Big Bang)

Davichi's emotive vocals shine in this melancholic track, capturing the pain of parting ways. A heartfelt plea for love to endure

Image: Stone Music Entertainment.

Don't Say Goodbye (Davichi)

IU's soothing voice serenades the heartache of unrequited love. A beautifully crafted ballad that resonates with the pangs of loneliness

Image: EDAM Entertainment.

Through the Night (IU)

A poignant reflection on loss and healing. Ladies' Code's harmonies convey the bittersweet journey of saying goodbye

Image: Polaris Entertainment.

I'm Fine Thank You ( Ladies' Code)

BTS's emotional rollercoaster depicts the desperation of a crumbling relationship. A powerful track that encapsulates the tumultuous journey of heartbreak

Image: Big Hit Entertainment.

I Need U (BTS)

iKON's emotive anthem explores the complexities of bidding farewell. A resonant melody accompanied by soulful vocals captures the essence of heartbreak

Image: YG Entertainment.

Goodbye Road (iKON)

ViVi's heartfelt ballad navigates the enduring pain of unrequited love. A soulful journey through the emotions of a fractured heart

 Image: Blockberry Creative

Everyday I Love You (ViVi)

