10 K-pop Songs for Every Mood
A soothing melody for reflective moments, Spring Day carries the warmth of friendship and longing. Its gentle rhythm calms the soul
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Spring Day (BTS):
Bursting with energy, Dynamite is a cheerful anthem for joyous occasions. Its upbeat tempo and catchy chorus make you dance without a care
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dynamite (BTS):
Palette is a comforting embrace, celebrating the journey of self-discovery. IU's soft vocals blend with G-Dragon's rap, painting life's complexities beautifully
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Palette (IU ft. G-Dragon):
TT is a bubbly pop sensation, perfect for lifting spirits. Its addictive chorus and adorable choreography bring smiles effortlessly
TT (TWICE):
Image: JYP Entertainment
Euphoria is a dreamy escape into bliss, capturing the essence of pure happiness. Jungkook's vocals soar, evoking feelings of serenity and wonder
Euphoria (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Love Scenario is a heartwarming melody, narrating the bittersweet journey of love's memories. Its catchy tune and relatable lyrics tug at heartstrings gently
Love Scenario (iKON):
Image: YG Entertainment
Not Shy (ITZY):
Image: JYP Entertainment
Not Shy exudes confidence and attitude, empowering listeners to embrace their uniqueness. Its bold beats and empowering lyrics ignite self-assurance
Monster is a seductive anthem, embracing the allure of darkness and desire. Its addictive rhythm and powerful vocals mesmerize, leaving a tantalizing impression
Monster (EXO):
Image: SM Entertainment
ON is an epic journey of resilience and determination, echoing the warrior spirit within. Its thunderous beats and anthemic chorus inspire triumph against all odds
ON (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Gee is a timeless classic, radiating infectious energy and youthful charm. Its catchy tune and iconic dance moves define a generation
Gee (Girls' Generation):
Image: SM Entertainment