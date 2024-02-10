Heading 3

Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 10, 2024

10 K-pop songs for good night sleep

BTS's Serendipity is a soothing lullaby, with Jimin's angelic vocals gently guiding listeners into a peaceful slumber, cocooned in dreams of serenity

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.

BTS - Serendipity: 

IU's Through the Night is a tender ballad that wraps listeners in a warm embrace, lulling them into a tranquil state with its comforting melody

Image: EDAM Entertainment.

IU - Through the Night: 

EXO's Universe is a celestial journey, with soft harmonies and gentle melodies that transport listeners to a place of calm and serenity

Image: SM Entertainment.

EXO - Universe: 

Taeyeon's Fine is a delicate melody, with her soulful voice gently carrying listeners into the night, soothing away worries and welcoming sweet dreams

Taeyeon - Fine: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

AKMU's Melted is a heartwarming lullaby, with tender vocals and gentle guitar strums that create a cozy atmosphere, perfect for drifting off into peaceful slumber

AKMU - Melted: 

Image: YG Entertainment.

GOT7's Miracle is a comforting melody, with soft vocals and heartwarming lyrics that wrap listeners in a blanket of tranquility, promising a restful night's sleep

GOT7 - Miracle: 

Image: JYP Entertainment.

Image: SM Entertainment.

DAY6's I Need Somebody is an emotional ballad, with poignant lyrics and soulful melodies that provide solace and comfort, easing listeners into peaceful rest

DAY6 - I Need Somebody: 

Image: JYP Entertainment.

Heize's You, Clouds, Rain is a gentle raindrop melody, with her soothing voice and soft instrumentals creating a tranquil atmosphere for a restful night's sleep

Heize - You, Clouds, Rain: 

Image: Studio Blu.

TWICE's Melting is a tender lullaby, with delicate harmonies and comforting lyrics that envelop listeners in warmth, guiding them into a serene and restful slumber

TWICE - Melting: 

Image: JYP Entertainment.

