Heading 3
Pujya Doss
FEBRUARY 10, 2024
Entertainment
10 K-pop songs for good night sleep
BTS's Serendipity is a soothing lullaby, with Jimin's angelic vocals gently guiding listeners into a peaceful slumber, cocooned in dreams of serenity
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.
BTS - Serendipity:
IU's Through the Night is a tender ballad that wraps listeners in a warm embrace, lulling them into a tranquil state with its comforting melody
Image: EDAM Entertainment.
IU - Through the Night:
EXO's Universe is a celestial journey, with soft harmonies and gentle melodies that transport listeners to a place of calm and serenity
Image: SM Entertainment.
EXO - Universe:
Taeyeon's Fine is a delicate melody, with her soulful voice gently carrying listeners into the night, soothing away worries and welcoming sweet dreams
Taeyeon - Fine:
Image: SM Entertainment.
AKMU's Melted is a heartwarming lullaby, with tender vocals and gentle guitar strums that create a cozy atmosphere, perfect for drifting off into peaceful slumber
AKMU - Melted:
Image: YG Entertainment.
GOT7's Miracle is a comforting melody, with soft vocals and heartwarming lyrics that wrap listeners in a blanket of tranquility, promising a restful night's sleep
GOT7 - Miracle:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Image: SM Entertainment.
DAY6's I Need Somebody is an emotional ballad, with poignant lyrics and soulful melodies that provide solace and comfort, easing listeners into peaceful rest
DAY6 - I Need Somebody:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Heize's You, Clouds, Rain is a gentle raindrop melody, with her soothing voice and soft instrumentals creating a tranquil atmosphere for a restful night's sleep
Heize - You, Clouds, Rain:
Image: Studio Blu.
TWICE's Melting is a tender lullaby, with delicate harmonies and comforting lyrics that envelop listeners in warmth, guiding them into a serene and restful slumber
TWICE - Melting:
Image: JYP Entertainment.