10 K-pop songs for Gym Beast mode
A powerful hip-hop track with aggressive beats, "MIC Drop" energizes with its intense rap verses and dynamic chorus, making it ideal for high-intensity workouts
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
"MIC Drop" by BTS
An intense and electrifying song, "Hard Carry" combines energetic beats and powerful rap verses, creating an adrenaline-pumping anthem for a beast-mode workout
Image: JYP Entertainment
"Hard Carry" by GOT7
A high-energy hip-hop track, "War of Hormone" features bold rap lines and a catchy chorus, providing the perfect boost for a vigorous workout session
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
"War of Hormone" by BTS
With a mix of powerful vocals and rap, "Wolf" exudes energy and intensity, making it an exhilarating choice for those wanting to unleash their inner beast at the gym.
"Wolf" by EXO
Image: SM Entertainment
A dynamic and upbeat track, "Fire" is fueled by infectious energy, fast-paced beats, and BTS's powerful vocals, serving as an ideal companion for an intense workout.
"Fire" by BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
"Dope" by BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
An energetic and hard-hitting anthem, "Dope" boasts a powerful combination of rap and vocals, driving listeners to push their limits during a workout.
With its explosive beats and daring lyrics, "Cherry Bomb" is a high-octane track that propels gym-goers into beast mode, embracing the intensity of the workout.
"Cherry Bomb" by NCT 127
Image: SM Entertainment
A dynamic debut, "Black Mamba" features intense beats and captivating vocals, creating a powerful and futuristic sound perfect for an energetic workout routine.
"Black Mamba" by aespa
Image: SM Entertainment
An anthemic and motivational track, "Not Today" combines powerful vocals, rapid-fire rap, and an empowering message, inspiring listeners to conquer challenges during their workout.
"Not Today" by BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A high-energy track with a fierce beat, "Kick Back" exudes intensity and determination, making it an ideal choice for those seeking to power through a challenging gym session.
"Kick Back" by NCT 127
Image: SM Entertainment