10 K-pop songs for Hallyu beginners
An infectious disco-pop hit perfect for K-pop newcomers, showcasing BTS's global appeal
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS - Dynamite
A vibrant and catchy track exemplifies BLACKPINK's powerful presence
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK - As If It's Your Last
An upbeat and charming song that introduces TWICE's signature girl-next-door image
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE - Likey
A sultry, R&B-infused track displaying EXO's captivating vocals and charisma
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO - Love Shot
A smooth, urban-pop song showcasing Red Velvet's versatility and allure
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Velvet - Bad Boy
A high-energy track with a powerful rap line, offering a taste of Stray Kids' unique style
Image: JYP Entertainment
Stray Kids - God's Menu
A fierce anthem celebrating self-confidence, spotlighting Mamamoo's vocal skill
Image: RBW
Mamamoo - HIP
An uplifting and relatable song about self-acceptance, featuring GOT7's youthful charm
Image: JYP Entertainment
GOT7 - Just Right
A bold and empowering debut that introduces ITZY's girl-crush concept
Image: JYP Entertainment
ITZY - Dalla Dalla
A catchy track with a captivating blend of vocals and rap, representing NCT's diverse talent
Image: SM Entertainment
NCT U - Make A Wish